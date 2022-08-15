Grab Some Free Primogems In Genshin Impact’s Quiz 2.0

There’s a lot going on in the world of Genshin Impact at the moment, what with the game’s upcoming Version 3.0 around the corner. Before that kicks off in the coming days, players may want to take advantage of a new chance to bag some free Primogems. With all the new content coming up in the new Version, they’ll certainly be able to make use of them.

As it turns out, a brand new quiz event is soon to be going live for players of the highly popular and immersive RPG. HoYo Quiz 2.0 will be a test of players’ game knowledge and given the extent of the lore, characters, mechanics and pretty much everything else in the Genshin Impact experience, players will find themselves handsomely rewarded for their efforts in taking part. The quiz itself will consist of a number of games, each of which will allow 20,000 players to take part. Those getting involved in the quiz action will be able to rack up a healthy stack of potential rewards, with up to 1,500 Primogems up for grabs during each round. For those who don’t manage to take part in the actual quiz, it’ll pay to check in and watch what happens during the event, as Hoyoverse will also be dishing out 40 sets of 60 Primogems to certain lucky spectators.

The Quiz 2.0 will also feature a team-based element to its gameplay for the first time. Players will join one of three teams and be able to compete against one another each week to earn the highest “contest win rate,” which is accumulated by answering quiz questions as well as earning the most “topic popularity points,” which drills down to how many comments, likes and favourite each team’s forum topic post gets each week. As a reward, members of the winning team will receive 60 Primogems, as well as other virtual items and Genshin Impact merchandise.

The quiz event itself will be launching later this month, although there’s no specific date as yet. Whether or not it will launch before Version 3.0 is released on August 24, we’ll have to wait and see. Either way, it’s a great opportunity for Genshin Impact players to bag themselves some of the highly-coveted in-game currency before or just in time for the beginning of the new update.

For all the latest on Version 3.0 of Genshin Impact, which was recently revealed to be called “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings,” check out some of the update notes as well as the new gameplay trailer.

You can read the full details of HoYo Quiz 2.0 on the official HoYoLAB website. Genshin Impact is available free-to-play now on PC, PS5, PS4, iOS and Android devices.

Source