Genshin Impact 3.0 Coming August 24

Yesterday’s live stream event from Genshin Impact developer and publisher Hoyoverse has finally shed some light on the upcoming game update. During the event, it was revealed that Version 3.0 will be landing in the game world on August 24. In addition, the new update’s name was unveiled as being “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings” and was accompanied by a shiny new trailer.

The six-minute-long video gives players a fairly comprehensive overview of what’s coming up in Version 3.0’s story, which is a pretty substantial new chapter for players to get their teeth into. With the introduction of the brand new Sumeru region, players will find themselves adventuring across two new biomes; a rainforest region and a desert. Check out the trailer right here to get up to speed on the new storyline that’s heading to Genshin Impact in just over a week or so’s time.

The different areas of Sumeru will unlock gradually as players continue their exploration and adventures across the region. Sumeru City also features as a new area that players can explore as they encounter the rainforest biome first. The region is loyal to the Dendro Archon, and the new elemental type Dendro will also be making its way into the game as part of the new update. This is a new and final kind of elemental power which will create different effects when it comes into contact with Hydro, Electro or Pyro elements. Sumeru’s beasts and enemies have also adapted to the abundance of Dendro in their environment, and as a result, can transform into different states if they too have Dendro characteristics.

As such, there will also be Dendro characters heading into the playable character roster in Version 3.0. Two of these have been shared already as archers Collei and Tighnari, as well as the Electro character Dori. Players will be given a limited-time opportunity to unlock Collei on the launch of Version 3.0, by completing the questline called “Graven Innocence.” This will be the update’s major seasonal event and should probably be first on players’ to-do lists in order to hopefully bag themselves the new ranger character. The new content will also bring brand new wish events, artefacts and some truly gorgeous-looking Dendro-themed gear and weapons.

Other characters that will be coming to the game are “mysterious expert” Zhongli, Yuehai Pavilion secretary Ganyu and the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island, Sangonomia Kokomi.

In terms of a new direction for the popular game, the Sumeru storyline will run for quite a while, with the narrative planned to run from the launch of Version 3.0 until Version 3.2. To add to this, new content updates in the meantime will be rolled out at somewhat faster intervals, with the game’s next three versions following a five-week turnaround as opposed to the current six-weekly pattern.

There’s certainly a lot to look out for in the next Genshin Impact update, which launches on August 24. The game is available free-to-play now on PC, PS5, PS4, iOS and Android devices.

