Check Out The Genshin Impact Sumeru Stream Today

There’s big news on the way for players of Genshin Impact. The massively popular open-world action RPG is on the cusp of a brand new update in its Version 3.0, which is expected to land at some point around the end of the month. However, the game’s developer HoYoverse will be broadcasting a special live stream today so that players can get a first look at everything that’s coming up in 3.0.

The stream will take place on the game’s official Twitch channel today and is expected to give players a bit more insight into the brand new region that’s heading to Genshin Impact. The new area, known as Sumeru, is described as being the centre of learning, although the region is currently beset by an unknown, foreboding presence and as such, is actually kind of a dangerous place to adventure through.

We’ll get to have a closer look at the region itself during the live stream, along with additional details about the game’s new Banner, which is expected to introduce new characters, events and the new ‘Dendro’ elemental type, thought to be a kind of grass-like substance. The developer has also said in a tweet that some special redemption codes and other as-yet-unannounced freebies during the stream, so it may be worth tuning in to get your hands on some potential goodies.

Version 3.0 Special Program Preview Part 2



Dear Travelers,

The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 8/13/2022 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4)

>>>https://t.co/q1YtwbxhtX



Make sure to follow us, Travelers. See you there!#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 11, 2022

To tune into the stream, check out the following scheduled broadcast times. The original, Chinese-language stream will take place live on Twitch at 8 AM (UTC-4). After this, an English-language version of the stream will then be aired on the game’s YouTube channel at 12 PM (UTC-4). For international timezones, the stream will be available to watch at 1 PM BST/ 2 PM CEST/ 8 AM EDT/ 5 AM PDT.

It’s expected that we’ll get a specific release date for the 3.0 update during the stream, although it’s probably fairly safe to assume that it’ll land in line with the game’s current 6-week schedule for Banner turnarounds, so possibly around August 30. However, we’ll find out for sure during the broadcast.

Genshin Impact is certainly going from strength to strength in terms of popularity and is currently also on course to become the most expensive game ever to be made. With ongoing running costs reaching up into the hundreds of millions, the gacha game has certainly been a big gamble for HoYoverse, but it seems to be one that’s paying off massively in terms of player numbers and revenue generation.

We’ll keep an eye on the news from the upcoming live stream to see what exciting new challenges and areas await in the game’s next big update.

Genshin Impact is available free-to-play now on PC, iOS and Android devices.

Source