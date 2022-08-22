One-Punch Man Creator Makes Poster to Celebrate Season 3

Anime fans have had a lot to be grateful for in recent months. Multiple anime series both old and new have debuted, many more favorites are on the way, Dragon Ball Super just released its latest movie in theaters to much acclaim and money making, and so on. One of the biggest announcements was by far the announcement of One-Punch Man getting a third season. It’s been a long time since Season 2 ended, and many wondered if that meant it wouldn’t happen. Fans are grateful that the series will be continuing, and the creator himself is over the moon.

The man who made One-Punch Man, known fittingly as ONE, was also responsible for series like Mob Psycho 100. He was initially surprised when he heard the anime was coming back for a third season, but now that the shock has worn off, he’s decided to celebrate in his own way. ONE has made his own celebratory poster for the series return, and you can check it out below.

The image very much conveys the style of the series and its main character–Saitama is busting through a wall and causing a ton of destruction, but it doesn’t bother him one bit. All he’s concerned about is showing off his three fingers to celebrate the new season himself.

While this is an adorable tribute to the happy news, it doesn’t help answer any of the big questions about the upcoming season itself. We do have official art for the third season, showing off Saitama and his future rival in Garou, but that’s it. We don’t know when the anime is coming out, and we don’t even know who is making it.

Usually, that would be an easy answer. However, the first season and second season were made by completely different people, and fans called out the key differences in the quality of the episodes that resulted from that. The only thing we can reasonably be certain of is the content. The second season ended with Saitama dealing a big blow to the Monster’s Association, but the war between them is very much still going on. In fact, in the manga, that arc is only recently wrapping up, and it took literal years to complete.

Depending on how many episodes are in Season 3, it’ll be hard to determine where the story will try and be before its end. Either way, how can we not be excited?

Source: Twitter