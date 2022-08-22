Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Video References Gen 1

When you’ve been around as long as the Pokemon franchise has, you’re going to be referencing yourself eventually, especially since the franchise has gone beyond the mainline games and into spinoffs, anime series, movies, and more. When the series was born, it was all the way back on the original Game Boy platform, and over the decades it has continuously grown and developed. With so much history, Easter Eggs are bound to happen, and in the recent gameplay trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, fans spotted a very special Easter Egg from Gen 1.

If you look at the new trailer and focus on the part talking about Terastallizing, you’ll notice that when the Tyranitar morphs into its new form, it has a ghost-like crystal upon its head to symbolize its new transformation. That ghost is a reference to Lavender Town in the original game. Players went into the Haunted Tower that served as a graveyard for Pokemon– a very dark moment that hasn’t been replicated since. At the top of the tower was a being that was unlike any Pokemon the player had ever seen before. It had the form that is seen in the trailer, and you had to find the Silph Scope to reveal its true form. Fans will recall that it was a Marowak who couldn’t move on to the afterlife, so you had to beat it and allow it to find peace.

Having that ghost form be the Terastal crystal for the Ghost-Type transformation is incredibly moving and a nice reference for those who have been around the Pokemon franchise for a long time.

Terastallizing is the new gameplay mechanic of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and the trailers for the game have made it clear that this will be more than just a gimmick. While in their crystal forms, Pokemon will gain boosts in power for attacks that match their crystal form type. Most Pokemon will just go into their basic type in crystal form, but some, like Tyranitar, can morph into different forms, and thus gain the advantages of a type change.

We also learned in a previous Pokemon Presents that there will be Terastal Raids that you can do with other players. You’ll need to knock the Pokemon out of their Crystal form in order to catch them.

This isn’t all that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is going to offer. The game is open-world for the first time ever and will have three different story paths you can choose.

Hopefully, we’ll find out just how much more before the game releases on November 18th.

Source: Twitter