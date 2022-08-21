Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveal New Pokemon, Items and Abilities!

As we noted a few days ago, the Pokemon World Champions have been going on in London, and the head of The Pokemon Company promised that on Sunday they would drop new information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Sure enough, they did just that via a new mini-trailer that showed off not just a new Pokemon in and of itself. But also, a new item, new showcases of Terastallizing, and new Pokemon moves and abilities! Making this a must watch thing in order to be ready for Gen 9 when it arrives!

First up, the new Pokemon, Cyclizar. According to its official description on Twitter, this Pokemon has been around since the ancient days of Paldea, the new region we’ll be in for Gen 9. It was and is a very popular ride Pokemon, and apparently it can go 70 miles per hour with a passenger! That’s pretty fast. One of its special moves is Shed Tail. What it’ll do is create a substitute to take damage, and then Cyclizar will swap places with another Pokemon in the party. A perfect 1-2-punch for someone wanting to play a bit of defense and setup a big attack.

If the form of Cyclizar looks familiar, it’s because it’s very reminiscent of the shapes of the two legendary Pokemon in the game, both of which are also ride Pokemon. Coincidence? You tell us.

The new trailer also showcased a set of new items for you to use in battle. Including the Mirror Herb, which will let your Pokemon mirror the stat boosts that the opposite Pokemon has gotten during its time in battle! Another item that was shown was the Loaded Dice, when given to a Pokemon that uses multi-hit moves like Arm Thrust, Fury Attack and so on, it’ll increase the odds of hitting the move more than 1 or 2 times. Pretty handy if you want to inflict maximum damage!

Finally, they gave new examples of Terastallizing. Including showing a Fire-Type Pokemon using the ability and suddenly turning into a Water-Type, and thus not taking much damage from an enemies water attacks. Or a Ground-Type Pokemon becoming a Ghost-Type Pokemon and not being able to be hit by Normal-Type attacks.

Clearly this is going to be a key new ability in this game and one you’ll want to strategize around in order to get the victory.

While this may not be the most abundant of information compared to the recent Pokemon Presents event, every new piece of info helps inform gamers about what they can expect in the title. Plus, you definitely want a little bit of a surprise when the game comes out, right?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet arrives on Nintendo Switch on November 18th!

Source; Twitter