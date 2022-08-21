Tower of Fantasy Bans and Publicly Names over 10,000 Cheats

In-game cheats are the worst, and thankfully, it seems as though the team behind the newly-launched MMORPG Tower of Fantasy is of the same opinion. It’s been revealed that over the past couple of days, Hotta Studios has permanently banned a sizeable number of accounts for manipulating the game by using cheating software. In fact, more than 10,000 user accounts have now been permanently banned from Tower of Fantasy, with the team at Hotta Studios taking absolutely no prisoners when it comes to naming and shaming either.

The list of accounts that have been banned for violating the rules around cheating in Tower of Fantasy has been part published in a new update on the game’s official website. As well as drilling down into the figures for banned accounts in each region, the Tower of Fantasy team is also publicly listing the names of the offending accounts, publishing both the server and their partly-obscured in-game character name.

As the list is so extensive, the names are planned to be published in batches over the coming days. There’s nothing like a bit of public embarrassment to hopefully deter people from cheating. It is quite refreshing to see a development team take such a swift and strong stance against cheating in games. While it happens in many different titles, it’s good to see that action is being taken to combat the spread of those who use cheating software to obtain an unfair advantage over other gamers.

It’s revealed in the update that on August 19, 6041 permanently banned accounts have been from the Asia-Pacific region, with a further 2369 accounts in the Southeast Asia region. Prior to this on August 16, the team permanently banned 295 accounts from the Asia-Pacific region, 470 accounts from Southeast Asia, 343 accounts in North America, 156 accounts from South America, and 442 accounts in Europe. It’s clear that the Tower of Fantasy team isn’t prepared to tolerate cheating, and has since issued a ‘Fair Operating Statement’ which reminds players of the rules and consequences surrounding the concept of in-game cheating.

Tower of Fantasy got off to a bit of a rocky start at launch, but the Genshin Impact competitor is now making solid progress. The futuristic anime-style MMORPG is enjoying a comfortable position in the chart of top-grossing apps in the US mobile download charts, only a couple of weeks since it launched. Tower of Fantasy is currently available free-to-play on PC, Android, and iOS devices. There are also plans for the game to head to Steam and the Epic Games Store in the near future, although we don’t have a specific date for its release on either just yet. Watch this space.

