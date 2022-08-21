Check Out Upcoming Indie Horror The 9th Charnel

The later part of this year looks set to be packed with creepy adventures for horror fans to sink their claws into. With the release of this month’s terrifying tale in The Mortuary Assistant, The Chant in November, and The Callisto Protocol in December, fear fans have plenty to entertain themselves with. The more the merrier, so we’re taking a look at another upcoming fright fest that’s launching soon. The 9th Charnel is a first-person survival horror game from solo developer Saikat Deb and is set to release on PC this Autumn.

Developed over the course of the last year, The 9th Charnel looks set to provide plenty of immersive twists and turns as players experience an adventure in a terrifying hidden valley. The intense-looking gameplay will be filled with stealth and survival mechanisms. Players must strive to endure the aftermath of an “inconceivable incident” which sends their vehicle rolling off the road and down into the mysterious valley they’ll need to escape from. You can check out a first look at The 9th Charnel in the game’s recently released official reveal trailer.

The game’s narrative will focus on three central characters, with players stepping into the role of Michael J. Jones, a genetic scientist whose research leads him to the discovery of the existence of a community of evil unknown presences. As Michael and his two colleagues Sara Whitlock and Daniel J. Hart continue their research out in the nearby wilds, they find themselves trapped within a claustrophobic nightmare that will take grit and fearlessness to survive.

It all looks pretty compelling and players will have different options as to the best way to navigate the unease the game creates. Whether they opt for a stealth-based approach or decide to fight for their lives using the different weapons that’ll be available, players will have plenty of choice as to how the story pans out for all three of the characters. The 9th Charnel is the first title from solo developer Saikat Deb, who cites classic horror movies like The Thing, The Shining, and The Exorcist as primary inspirations for his work. Whether or not The 9th Charnel will inspire similar levels of dread and terror remains to be seen. However, if the trailer is anything to go by, this game could shape up to be a surprisingly thrilling addition to your backlog this year.

The 9th Charnel will be released at some point this autumn, so there’s not too much longer to wait. It’ll be available for PC via Steam. For more on the wealth of space horror that’s headed our way this year and next, check out this list of the 15 best upcoming space horror games we can’t wait to play. It’s certainly shaping up to be a spooky few months ahead.

