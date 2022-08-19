The Chant Gets November 3 Release Date

November is shaping up to be quite the month for new game releases. Alongside a number of other action titles, the upcoming horror adventure The Chant will launch on November 3. Publisher Prime Matter has also dropped a new trailer for the creepy but spiritual game which examines the game’s New Age cult.

The latest trailer comes off the back of a recent interview in which the game’s development team at Brass Token shed some light on the overall concept and story of The Chant. The action takes place at a new-age spiritual retreat on the remote Glory Island. Protagonist Jess Briar heads away from her stressful career to meet up with an old friend for what’s intended to be a relaxing weekend retreat. Of course, it turns out that nothing is exactly as it seems at the Prismic Science Spiritual Retreat. As players soon discover, they’re trapped amongst a cult that’s dealing with some majorly mind-bending concepts. That’s in addition to the occult creatures they’ve accidentally set loose on the island.

You can check out the latest trailer for The Chant right here to take a look at the spiritually-skewed goings-on of the Prismic Science cult.

As a concept, The Chant looks incredibly interesting, drawing on references from 1970’s-era psychedelic horror. During their adventures, a dimension of dread that feeds upon negative energy is awakened by the cult’s rituals. This means that as with most horror games, players will need to learn to face and confront their fears in order to survive. The trailer also gives players a chance to meet cult founder Monroe Anton, who communicates his ‘family’ message via an old TV set. It appears as though his descendent Tyler is now in charge of the daily operations of the cult, as he is seen welcoming Jess to the island in the trailer.

As far as combat goes, the action in The Chant looks set to take place from a third-person perspective and will encourage players to use either fight or flight responses. An arsenal of occult weapons will also be at hand to help players deal with the island’s supernatural foes. Giving in to panic is also an option, so be prepared to run for your life to survive. The cosmic-dread-inspired gameplay looks pretty exciting and definitely one for fans of supernatural action and horror elements to sink some hours into.

The Chant will launch on November 3. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

