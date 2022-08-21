THQ Nordic Announces Stuntfest – World Tour

In an event that played host to numerous announcements for new and returning IP such as Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, Wreckreation, and even the return of Alone In The Dark, THQ Nordic indulged multiple different types of games across numerous genres. Despite having arcadey racing in the form of Wreckreation, the publisher wasn’t done with vehicular carnage, announcing Stuntfest – World Tour.

Developed by the Austrian-based team Pow Wow Entertainment and published by THQ Nordic, Stuntfest – World Tour‘s trailer promises destruction en-masse, and a visual style and personality that seems heavily influenced by Ubisoft’s Rider’s Republic crossed with its horribly unsuccessful, Hyper Scape. Thankfully the characters in-game had nothing to say and so perhaps Pow Wow has utilized the power of restrained style. The ejection system is certainly an odd decision that makes the action even zanier. Still, one can assume the out-of-car elements will turn out to be just as important to the broader playing experience as the sequences behind a powerful vehicle too.

From the press release, we learn more about the nature of Stuntfest – World Tour.

“Stuntfest – World Tour combines racing, crashing, and destruction with a unique aimed ejection mechanism. 18 players compete against each other in an elimination-based stunt show through various nerve-wrecking game modes. The goal? To shine on stage and become the winner of the festival! Characters turn into living bullets, ejected out of the vehicles, and catapulted hundreds of meters through the air. The players maintain control when maneuvering their character while hurtling over vast distances and after crashing through huge obstacles. Drive, fly, and crash your way to fame and fortune!”

Following the announcement of Stuntfest – World Tour, the game was available in closed beta form via Steam for players to take for a spin. Outside of PC, no other platforms have been announced for the game, nor has a release date/window been specified.

