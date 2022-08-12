SpongeBob SquarPants: The Cosmic Shake Trailer Out Now

During the 2022 THQ Nordic Showcase Livestream, the trailer for the upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake was dropped for eager fans. In this new SpongeBob adventure, the favorite cartoon duo gets their hands on Mermaid’s Tears that grant wishes. Because it’s SpongeBob and Patrick, things spiral hilariously out of control. A series of portals open in the fabric of reality and lead the two to many odd Wishworlds. The alternate realities are full of familiar faces and plenty of action. Check out the trailer below!

In the trailer, we see SpongeBob and his companion, Patrick Star in the form of a balloon, in one of the seven odd Wishworlds the game has to offer. Gary the Snail is monstrously big and hopped up on a horde of candy on a giant chessboard, so naturally, he spits slimeballs at the players as they try to evade enemies and take away his sugar stash. Using platforming skills like the Fishhook Swing and the Karate Kick, players will try to collect goods and knock away enemies to win the level. All while wearing a flower petal costume.

We will also get a hilarious return of the crew as cavemen! In a prehistoric Wishworld, players will complete an obstacle course by running, jumping, and even balancing on a large boulder as they roll through a lava river. Save Squidward from the prehistoric minions who kidnapped him with a dramatic body slam! And towards the end of the trailer, we get to see SpongeBob and Patrick be cowboys in a Wild West Wishworld. Who knew Bikini Bottom pizzas would let you glide through the air so well? Though sticking the landing is on you. In the Wild West, you will also get to race along on your trusty seahorse as you collect points.

This game is made for fans of the franchise for sure! There are 30 costumes to choose from, including SnailBob, a hilariously odd version of SpongeBob in the shape of a snail, and SpongeGar. Besides the costumes, the other regular characters from the show will be present as well, including Sandy and Mrs. Puff. All of the original voice actors will be back too, so there won’t be any cringey adjustments to the wrong voice coming from your favorite character. Even the soundtrack will be familiar with 101 songs from the series included. You know you’ll be singing along to Sweet Victory.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is available to add to your wishlist or preorder now. It will be available to play on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One coming soon. To get your SpongeBob kicks in the meantime, the Minecraft x SpongeBob DLC is around to play.

