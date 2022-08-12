Outcast 2 – A New Beginning Drops Cool Cinematic Trailer

During the 2022 THQ Nordic Showcase, the sequel to the popular open-world action-adventure game, Outcast, was announced with a cool new trailer. Outcast 2 – A New Beginning will pick up in the aftermath of its predecessor from 20 years ago. While the human named Cutter Slade had finally found rest in death, his adventure is not over yet. The Yods have resurrected him with the purpose of freeing the Talans from slavery. The beautiful alien world of Adelpha has been ravaged for its natural resources as well, leaving the planet and its people on the verge of collapse. That seems like a cause worthy of resurrecting the dead!

In the trailer below, the camera pans around a dusty, alien room until we are faced with a Talan named Maar, who seems pleasantly surprised by our presence. He begins to tell us the legend of the Ulukai, the outcast who saved his people once before. Gesturing to a small but ancient looking structure, it begins to glow. Peering into the mesmerizing light, we see Cutter Slade using his jetpack to “fly faster than a phantom” over the city. Check out the trailer below to see for yourself!

Like its predecessor, Outcast 2 – A New Beginning is an open-world adventure, and there really are no boundaries. You’re meant to explore the world by flying to new places. Explore glowing underground tunnels and discover stunning wildlife. Explore ancient temples in a variety of lovely environments, like the temple deep within a luscious jungle. These temples will have much to show you as you unravel their ancient mysteries.

While you’re taking in your surroundings, you can gather and combine dozens of modules to create your own weapon that is, in Maar’s words, as much a part of you as your fingers. Then you can use your razor-sharp aim to free each village that you come across from the robot invaders who have enslaved them. Your unbreakable shield will also be extremely handy when the robots start shooting back!

As Maar says, a great leader is more than just a hired gun. To truly be a hero, you have to interact with the Talan people and learn their culture. The more villages you save, and the more trust you gain from them, the more Talan powers you will learn. The Talan people use nature as a weapon, and you too will be able to use these gifts to save the world.

Outcast 2 – A New Beginning will be available to play on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. We don’t have a launch date yet, but you can preorder now! In the meantime, it might be time to play the original Outcast, especially if you haven’t yet!

