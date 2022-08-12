Pokemon Journeys Preview Teases Massive Ash vs. Cynthia Battle!

When Pokemon Journeys started, no one really knew what would be the “focal point” of the show due to it being a “world tour” as some have called it. Every major anime featuring Ash Ketchum had him in a region doing the Pokemon League challenge, or doing a “sidequest” if you will like the Battle Frontier. This time around, he was going to be in the World Coronation Series, where he would try and be in the Master Class where he would get to faceoff against some of the best trainers in the known Pokemon world. He advanced to that class, then won his first round match, and now…he’s about to face off against an old friend…

…in the Sinnoh Champion Cynthia! These two have long been friends and battle rivals ever since the days of Diamond and Pearl’s anime. What’s more, Cynthia has been a fan-favorite character since her introduction in the games. Within the anime itself, she has been a part of multiple stories beyond just the ones in her region, including some key episodes of Pokemon Journeys itself. She’s also fought Ash in 1v1 battles at times, but he’s never been able to beat her.

This time around though, as the Master Class gets even more intense, they’re about to have their first ever 6v6 fight, and as the below preview shows, it will be anything but easy for Ash.

Yeah true to her Champion form, Cynthia is a beast in combat, and she’s taking Ash to school in the early goings, but given that his true rival in this series via Leon is likely going to be in the finals (as he has to face Diantha in his next match), Ash has to overcome and trust in his Pokemon so that he can move ahead, as well as forever get the feather in his cap of beating one of the unbeatable trainers of the Pokemon world.

The match is likely going to be in two parts, and that’s fine as fans will get to soak up the animation and battle that is to come, and likely leave many wondering what we’re going to see in the second round match, as well as the finals match.

Most agree that Pokemon Journeys is likely to end after the Master Class battles and some obligatory epilogue episodes, especially since it’s not clear what’s going to happen with Goh and Chloe going forward. The other reason for this is that the ninth generation of Pokemon is set to arrive in video game form this November, and that means that there’s going to be a new region (the Paldea region) for Ash to explore soon enough. So let’s wait and see how this all ends!

Source: Twitter