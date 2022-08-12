Space for Sale Lets You Be a Solar System’s Top Realtor

During the August 12 THQ Nordic Showcase, we were introduced to an adorable new builder simulator game. Published by THQ Nordic and developed by Mirage Game Studios, Space for Sale gives you, a petite intergalactic property developer, the chance to make the big bucks. It turns out that buying a new solar system for cheap can be profitable with the right client list and some clever location scouting. Check out the trailer below!

In the announcement trailer, we see a tiny spaceship crash land onto an unlucky alien critter. Because you now own a solar system, it’s time to start scouting locations to build on. While you explore, you will come across local flora and fauna that may not be welcoming. Some of the plant life might dissuade you from the dream spot, or you might come across a chompy alien in some tall grasses. Instead of being aggressive, the game encourages you to observe and study them. Try to figure out how they have adapted to their environment. Once you know how they co-exist with each other and the world you’re trying to build in, you can start planning your houses to be sustainable too.

Don’t just settle for a view of a rock heap! The landscapes in this game have been designed to give you plenty of picturesque places to develop your next dream home. Remember how important location is in real estate. The nicer the view, the more you can get for the property. The goal is to make a profit, so get creative. Also, the landscapes are procedurally generated, so use the uniqueness of the views to your advantage. No two sites will be exactly the same.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if you could just build a house, and everyone would be happy? Nah, that would be boring! In Space for Sale, your client list of eccentric aliens will continue to grow as you build more houses. However, their demands will grow as well, and you will have to brainstorm how to build a functional home that also meets their expectations. Have fun with the creative challenge while trying not to snap under the pressure of picky aliens.

While Space for Sale is mostly a single-player game, there is an option to be more collaborative. With the online co-op feature, you can create your own house-flipping duo. Like the couples you see on HGTV. This game will only be a two-person co-op, but too many cooks in the kitchen never goes well anyway.

No release date was announced yet, but Space for Sale is available now to add to your wishlist on Steam! This looks the kind of game you want to pick up for some lighthearted creative building.

