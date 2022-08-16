Wreckreation Announced At THQ Nordic Digital Showcase

Fans of the Burnout franchise have been pleading EA for over a decade to get a new entry in their beloved franchise, but EA have not been forthcoming with any news to excite enthusiasts of over-the-top arcade smash-em-all racing. In lieu of getting a new entry in the sub-genre trendsetter, THQ Nordic have stepped up to the plate to deliver the goods – enter the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase of last week and Wreckreation.

Developed by ex-Burnout and Need For Speed developers at Three Fields Entertainment, the game is in good hands with the team having previously worked on beloved titles Dangerous Golf, Lethal VR, Danger Zone, Danger Zone 2, and Dangerous Driving. You feel like the nature of those various titles has taken Three Fields on a natural pathway to this juncture and title. Being financed by the deep pockets of THQ Nordic and overseer the Embracer Group should give the game the best possible chance at success.

The press release “Racing is awesome! Creating is awesome! So development studio Three Fields Entertainment, the team behind Burnout and Need for Speed, has combined these two elements in the upcoming Wreckreation. With the so-called live mix, you can build and alter your racing track while you (and some friends) are racing on it. Add a new curve, place a ramp to jump over – or just put a giant rubber duck in the way, it’s up to you!”

“Wreckreation is the home of your very own MixWorld, a 400 square kilometer racing realm that is yours to create, shape – and wreck. Developed by Three Fields Entertainment, a team consisting of racing game veterans, Wreckreation was designed to be the ultimate open-world sandbox experience for driving and racing fans alike. A complete world of your own designed by you or together with friends in online coop.”

Wreckreation is coming to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in 2023.

