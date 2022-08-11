Tower of Fantasy Launch Gets Messy, Freebies Incoming

Launching a new game out into the world is always a bit of a bumpy ride. However, yesterday’s global launch of the new free-to-play MMORPG Tower of Fantasy was definitely less than ideal for its developers. Thankfully, these have now been addressed, with some compensatory items being sent out to players by way of an apology for the disruption.

The new gacha adventure game, developed by Hotta Studios, found itself on the receiving end of a few difficulties when its servers went live in certain regions yesterday. Players trying to log in to the game were met with a number of errors, predominantly in terms of long queues, disconnections, and registration problems, to name a few. Hotta Studios has now issued a blog post to address the difficulties players have been facing and have explained that the majority of the queuing problems, login errors, and inability to register have been fixed. The remaining problems players have reported to the team are promised to be fixed within the next 48 hours.

As a form of compensation for the disruption, Hotta Studios has also detailed two specific errors for which players will be entitled to claim some free rewards. For those affected by the “unable to login/disconnection from server” issue, 300 Dark Crystals can be claimed in-game. Likewise, those affected by the “failed account registration/login” problem can also claim 300 Dark Crystals once they’re successfully logged in to Tower of Fantasy.

As a bonus reward and to show the team’s appreciation for reaching the top of the free games charts in 22 countries prior to the global launch of the game, all players who register for Tower of Fantasy before 5 pm PST / 8 pm EST/1 am BST August 17 will be able to claim 10 Gold Nuclei. These can be used for gacha pulls on the game’s standard banner. Tower of Fantasy is already drawing some comparisons with the massively popular Genshin Impact, though it’ll be a little while yet before we can see exactly how successful it is in order to compare it in terms of player bases and potential revenue generation.

Either way, despite a bit of a difficult launch day, it seems as though players are keen to jump into Tower of Fantasy and see what it has to offer. Its futuristic sci-fi setting on a new planet seems to be appealing to gamers, as will the custom character creation option. We’ll be keeping an eye on the popularity of this one as it continues its initial rollout.

Tower of Fantasy is available free-to-play now on PC, iOS, and Android.

Source