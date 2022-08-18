New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Info Coming Sunday

Today is a very special day for Pokemon fans, especially if you just so happen to be in London. Right now, the Pokemon World Championships are going on, the first in three years due to the global pandemic. Poke-play across many titles in both the video game and card game space will be played there, and it’s going to be a fun time for all in attendance. It’s not just going to be the gameplay that is memorable–there will be some major information dropped apparently about the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games.

The Pokemon Company president Tsunekazu Ishihara went on stage to address the crowd that was there, and he noted that not only would there be information about the Pokemon Trading Card Game, but also Pokemon Scarlet and Violet…on Sunday. It’s going to be a little bit of a wait, but that’s fair given how long these world championships are going to be.

More than likely, the TCG news is going to be about new packs coming out soon, or special cards that will soon be available. As for the Gen 9 titles…that’s a bit more up in the air.

If you recall, we recently got a Pokemon Presents that dropped a ton of information about Gen 9 and so it’s going to be interesting to see what gets added to it.

If you don’t remember all of the info bombs, we can recap it for you. The game is going to be in the Paldea region, and there are going to be some very key changes to both the story and the gameplay, such as how you apparently are going to meet your legendary Pokemon very early in the game and get to ride them in your travels.

Another key difference is that you are going to be a part of an academy that’ll have you going on a “Treasure Hunt” of sorts, and this will lead to the main story branching off into three distinctive paths depending on what you want to do. Only one of the story paths was revealed via the “Victory Road” path where you will indeed get to challenge the eight gym leaders and fight to be the league champion. But there are two other paths out there and we have no clue as of yet as to what they are.

Of course, the obvious answer is that we’ll get to see more new Pokemon. We’ll just have to wait until Sunday to find out for sure.

Source: ComicBook.com