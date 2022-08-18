One-Punch Man Season 3 Officially Announced, Key Visual Revealed

One-Punch Man Season 3 is officially in production, according to the official website for the series. A new key visual drawn by Chikashi Kubota, the character designer for the first two seasons, was revealed for the big announcement.

No staff, cast, studio or premiere date announcements for One-Punch Man Season 3 have been made at this time.

Industry-renowned animation studio MADHOUSE left a lasting impression with an incredibly animated first season (2015) while the also widely popular studio J.C. Staff produced the second season (2019), receiving underwhelming reviews due to the drop-off in composition and animation.

One-Punch Man Anime

Fans of the hit series can finally rejoice now that the long-awaited One-Punch Man Season 3 is officially in production. Much like the second season, fans of the series had to wait four years for this upcoming season as well (granted it airs in 2023). The first season of the series was critically acclaimed and ranked second on MyAnime list (8.51) and third on Anilist (83%) for the Fall 2015 season.

The series currently has a total of 38 episodes and the standard release watch order is as follows:

Season 1 – 12 episodes

Season 1 Specials – 6 episodes

Season 1 Road to Hero (OVA) – 1 episode

Season 2 Commemorative Special – 1 episode (recap of season 1)

Season 2 – 12 episodes

Season 2 Specials – 6 episodes

All the episodes for One-Punch Man are currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

Saitama started out being a hero just for fun. After three years of “special” training, he became so powerful that he can defeat opponents with a single punch. Now, alongside Genos, his faithful cyborg disciple, Saitama is ready to begin his official duties as a professional hero working with the Hero Association. However, the frequency of monster appearances is surging and it increasingly appears as if the Great Seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth’s doom is coming true. In the midst of this crisis, the “hero hunter” Garou makes his own appearance. Season 1 synposis via Crunchyroll

One-Punch Man Manga

The anime series is an adaptation of the manga created by One and illustrated by Yusuke Murata. After having a near-death scare, Murata actually reached out to One to illustrate the series. “Around that time, I was actually really sick,” said Murata. “I broke out in hives, my inner organs were infected, and I couldn’t breathe well with my windpipes [sic] swelling. I was in the hospital when I thought, ‘Ah, I guess people die just like that.’ If I’m going to die, I want to do something I really love to do. I want to draw manga with Mr. ONE. That’s what I thought.”

The series originally began as a self-published webcomic by One back in 2009 and became a success. Then three years later the series received a digital remake on the Tonari no Young Jump website, partially thanks to Murata’s connections in the industry, with the first official volume also being published in 2012. Since then, the manga has become an award-winning classic.

In 2016, One-Punch Man won the Sugoi Japan Award for manga only to be followed up by taking home the award for best seinen manga at the Spanish Manga Barcelona Awards in 2017. And that’s not even taking into account its award nominations. In 2015, the manga was nominated for a prestigious Eisner Award in the category of Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia. A year later in 2016, One-Punch Man was nominated for an, also prestigious, Harvey Award.

One-Punch Man debuted on the New York Times Best-Seller’s list at both the #1 and #2 spots for its first two volumes back in 2015. Then the first volume went on to remain on the best-seller list for 71 straight weeks. As of April 2020, the manga has sold over 30 million copies—making it one of the most successful manga of the past decade.

Every time a promising villain appears, Saitama beats the snot out of ’em with one punch! Can he finally find an opponent who can go toe-to-toe with him and give his life some meaning? Or is he doomed to a life of superpowered boredom?

Source: Official Twitter