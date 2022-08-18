New Pokemon Journeys Promo Highlights Leon vs. Diantha!

Pokemon Journeys is getting ready to hit its crescendo, and that’s good news for fans because that means some of the biggest and most intense battles are about to happen! In this case, we’re talking about the Master Class tournament, where 8 of the best trainers in all the known Pokemon world have come to battle it out for the crown. The first round saw the reigning champion Leon, Cynthia from Sinnoh, Diantha from Kalos, and everyone’s favorite in Ash Ketchum make it through their tough first battles. Now, it’s time to get to the semifinals and see who can come out on top!

All four of these trainers are tough, and have key aces up their sleeve to help them in their fights, and as the promo for the first fight shows, it’s time for Leon and Diantha to get their Poke-Battle on in a 6v6 match that’ll push both sides to the limit! As you can see in the video below, we’re going to get a battle between Mega Evolution and Gigantamax Pokemon (something we’ve seen Ash have in a previous fight with the gym leader Bea). Meanwhile, Cynthia and Ash are apparently going to have some training going on before their own semifinal match. According to the synopsis for the episode, while they’re training, Ash is going to learn the origin story between Cynthia and her powerful partner Pokemon in Garchomp. Along with some misadventures with some kids apparently.

Given that Pokemon Journeys is likely nearing its end (based on episode count and Gen 9 coming soon), many are wondering how things are going to go in terms of who wins. Based on how things stand, it would likely be that Ash will face Leon in the Finals, as that’s the story that has been building up since the beginning of this particular series. However, whether Ash wins or not is up for debate. Ash is a champion thanks to him conquering the Alola League, and that means he has broken through that glass ceiling. Being the first to beat Leon would be another feather in his cap, and one that many fans would enjoy.

However, Leon is a very tough trainer, and we technically haven’t seen him go all out in a battle yet in this show. Diantha might push him hard, but how hard is unclear at present. Ash could be the one to push him over the limit, but given how the series doesn’t like to give Ash all the big wins, you would be forgiven for thinking he’ll come up short once again.

Either way, with these 6v6 battles ahead, all four of these trainers are definitely going to put on a good show.

Source: YouTube