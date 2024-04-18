Pokemon GO Players Are Not Happy About Avatar Update

Pokemon GO just yesterday released a brand new update for avatars in the game. While part of the update made things run a whole lot smoother overall in Pokemon GO, the update also adjusted how players avatar characters will look. However, it doesn’t seem that any of the new character content is getting positive feedback according to GameRant.

The point of this update was to “rediscover yourself” and allow Niantic to do some redesign work on their avatars which then only seemed to leave the characters looking washed out and odd for their style. Many players have taken to social media to share clips of their characters before and after the update, them showing how it is completely changing their characters and they don’t know how to feel about it.

However, they did add some new hair styles and body types to the game, but sadly almost all the body types seem to look more muscular and masculine, leaving no female shaped bodies for those who wish to have a female character. On top of it, the hair styles look a bit too sharp and cut instead of smooth and flowly like they should be in Pokemon GO.

One thing that some players did say they liked was how they are now able to change the body shape of their character, making them more curvy if they wish instead of everyone being a skinny stick like before. But that doesn’t change the issue of each overall look of the avatars which almost feel ruined at this point.