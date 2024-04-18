Baldur’s Gate 3 Receives Even More Evil Endings In Latest Update

Baldur’s Gate 3 keeps receiving many different updates whether that is for bug fixes, or even more intense things like adding even more alternative endings to the game. Something that that is amazing about this RPG is just exactly how many different ways the story can unfold while playing. No matter how many times a player was to play through the game, the story would always be different.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 won’t be getting a sequel, at least not from the same developers, there are still more updates coming that are adding more endings to the game. In the latest BG3 patch, it has added some more evil endings to the game, even for those who didn’t take the murderous Dark Urge origin path can still expect to see some evil options throughout their gameplay according to GameSpot.

Larian shared a community update which goes more in-depth about what to expect from this update, including all the new features and possible path choices. Some of the bugs that were reported and fixed include the issue with Jaheira not wanting to follow the group, Wyll giving some very unromantic greetings, and also some other narrator lines have been updated as well.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is also set to get mod support for console versions of the game, but no one knows what timeline we are looking at this being added, but it will definitely be something enjoyed by many of the players as mods are a huge thing for BG3 PC players.