EA Sports F1 24 Trailer and Details Released

The game is due out on May 31 for PC and console.

New details about the upcoming title EA Sports F1 24 have been released, including information about the game’s main feature. Dubbed EA Sports Dynamic Handling, the addition promises to give the game a more realistic vibe.

“Working closely with current World Champion and Champions Edition cover star Max Verstappen, the new EA Sports Dynamic Handling redefines the feel of the car to produce a realistic and predictable performance across wheel and pad,” James Bralant, Community & Creator Manager for Electronic Arts said in a statement.

Check out the action-packed trailer for EA Sports F1 24 below:

“All-new suspension kinematics, upgraded tire model, advanced aerodynamic simulation, and new engine and car setup options enhance the driving experience,” the statement continues. “Cornering, rolling resistance, brake pressure, ambient track temperature, and variable conditions enable drivers to receive immediate feedback to maximize their on-track performance.”

A revamped Career mode will appear in EA Sports F1 24, allowing players to create their own character or choose an existing F2 racer. The game will also include updated circuits and new audio.

“Our biggest Career innovation since 2016 delivers more of what our players want with greater variety away from the track. Alongside new handling and Career innovations, updated circuits, new audio, and a refreshed broadcast presentation give players the feeling of being closer to the grid,” Bralant concludes.

EA Sports F1 24 will be released on May 31, 2024 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The game will be available in a Standard edition or digital-only Champions Edition, with the latter providing access to new team liveries, additional Icons, three days of early access, a VIP Podium Pass, and 18,000 Pitcoins.