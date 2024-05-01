MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the BAL-27

The BAL-27 has arrived with the launch of MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. It first appeared back in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and it’s now back to add a futuristic twist to current multiplayer and battle royale modes.

Activision has described the BAL-27 as “top-loading with a reasonably rapid ammo swap, this fast-firing future-proof Assault Rifle shreds at closer ranges, has a moderate kick that drifts upward, offers great default reticles, and comes with a 60-round magazine once you’ve leveled it up, doubling the available ammo between reloads.”



How to unlock the BAL-27 in MW3 and Warzone

The BAL-27 has been added to the Season 3 battle pass via a free sector. This new sector requires you to earn all the rewards within it, before taking on a final challenge in order to add the latest assault rifle to your arsenal.

All the challenges you need to complete and the rewards you’ll earn along the way are as follows:

Akimbo Assault Finishing Move – Get 5 Operator headshots or Special Zombie Critical Kills with assault rifles

Get 5 Operator headshots or Special Zombie Critical Kills with assault rifles Pierced Gaze Calling Card – Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Kills while moving with an assault rifle

Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Kills while moving with an assault rifle Pierced Gaze Emblem – Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Hipfire Kills with assault rifles

Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Hipfire Kills with assault rifles 1 Hour Double XP Token – Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Tac Stance Kills with assault rifles

Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Tac Stance Kills with assault rifles BAL-27 – Get 15 Operator or Special Zombie Kills while Aiming Down Sights with assault rifles

Once all the challenges have been completed, you’ll be able to equip the BAL-27 to your loadouts. You can then level up the weapon and begin earning the brand new camos that are tied to it. If you have a Double Weapon XP token to spare, using that will see you level up the gun even faster.