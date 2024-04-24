MW3 and Warzone: Vortex Virus Mainframe Event Challenges and Rewards

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is constantly getting updated with events. Every week there are weekly challenges offering a new aftermarket part, while limited time events are common. Vortex Virus Mainframe is the latest event to drop in MW3 and Warzone, offering various rewards to grind through.

In total, there are 12 items on offer, including XP Tokens, Calling Cards, Stickers, and the ultimate reward being an animated camo. The Vortex playlist has also returned alongside the event, providing a dark twist to existing multiplayer maps.

All MW3 and Warzone Vortex Virus Mainframe rewards

In order to earn all the goodies up for grabs, you must rack up a whole lot of XP. Here are all the rewards and how much XP you need to earn to hit each one.

Loadout Weapon Sticker – 9,500 XP

9,500 XP Double Weapon XP Token – 21,500 XP

21,500 XP Point and Click Large Decal – 36,550 XP

36,550 XP Double Battle Pass XP Token – 55,600 XP

55,600 XP Pop-Up, Pop-Off Emblem – 79,500 XP

79,500 XP Going Viral Large Decal – 109,700 XP

109,700 XP Got Hacked Calling Card – 147,700 XP

147,700 XP Battle Pass Tier Skip – 195,600 XP

195,600 XP Block Fly Weapon Charm – 255,950 XP

255,950 XP Sneakin’ In Weapon Sticker – 332,000 XP

332,000 XP Error Code Calling Card – 427,800 XP

427,800 XP Binary Morality Weapon Camo – 548,500 XP

There are plenty of ways to earn XP by simply playing your favorite modes. Earning kills and playing the objective will ensure you get a solid amount of XP per match. However, you can earn bonus XP by equipping the featured Operator which is Ghost Bacillus. This is a paid skin which is part of a bundle and priced at 2,400 Call of Duty points.

The full contents of the bundle are as follows:

Ghost Bacillius Operator Skin

Viral Ignition SVA 545 Weapon Blueprint

Pathogen Holger 26 Weapon Blueprint

Flawless Aetherium Crystal

Death Tally Large Decal

Vile Vial Weapon Sticker

Infectious Weapon Charm

Battle Pass Tier Skip

The Vortex Virus Mainframe event will conclude on May 8, 2024, meaning there’s plenty of time to bank yourself some fresh rewards.