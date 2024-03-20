Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition Bundles Has A Shipping Update

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition finally has a shipping update. Many have been excitingly waiting for their’s to arrive and now we have some news about when you might be getting yours. Everyone has loved Baldur’s Gate since it released, allowing players to dream up their own story and pick exactly what choices they make as they go.

To add to the fun of the game, players are able to add mods to the game as well, making it even more their own story. This D&D inspired game came out with many pre-order bonus and bundles, one of them being the Deluxe Edition which comes with many onus physical items. Some including a world map, a 3-disk sound track, stickers and patches, a poster, and the physical copy of the game.

Larian Studios recently posted a tweet sharing some details with users about when they should be expecting to see their packages arrive.

🎉 Deluxe Edition Shipping Update! 🎉



Pre-orders for the @baldursgate3 PC Deluxe Edition are now shipping, with console editions expected to begin shipping between April and May.



We wanted to get the console versions into the hands of players earlier, however, production issues… pic.twitter.com/6clRrPEfOG — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) March 19, 2024

The PC version of the Deluxe Edition is officially shipping out now, while the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S won’t be shipping out until around April or May. The studio said how they wanted to push out the console versions sooner but that the Xbox version of the game would now have to feature a total of 4 disk instead of 3.

For those waiting for their Deluxe Edition, it won’t be much longer now before you will be able to dive into all the bundle goodies that come with Baldur’s Gate 3 and enjoy it in a whole new way.

Source.