Persona 3 Reload: Lovers Boss Guide

Persona 3 Reload can be a bit of a tinker from time to time. A little bit of a rascal. A devious sod intent on destroying expectations before swiftly destroying your party. One would assume that defeating the Hierophant mere minutes ago would be the end of the third Full Moon event. Alas, one would be wrong.

Sequestered within the labyrinthian halls of the hotel building is another foe to be vanquished. Another boss capable of warping the minds of your party and leaving you defenceless. This bugger is called Lovers, and they need a good old smiting. This is how you do it.

Lovers’ Attacks – Persona 3 Reload

Lovers is a nightmarish boss unlike anything you have faced before. Sure, you have encountered bosses who will brazenly debuff or ail your party – not nothing compares to Lovers. Lovers is a nightmare made manifest that will cull the unprepared like a clumsy gardener pruning the hedges.

Lovers is all about Charm, and sadly, they are very good at using it. Not only do they have multiple ways to inflict Charm, but they also have ways to capitalise on the ailment and make it far more likely to land. Throw in single-target and AOE damage attacks, and Lovers is no joke. Easily the most difficult encounter thus far.

Aside from Marin Karin, Heartbreakers, Holy Arrow, Sexy Dance, and the occasional Agidyne to punish those weak to Fire, Lovers will also heal themselves to full HP once taken low enough. From what we understand, this only happens once, but it extends the fight drastically.

Lovers’ Weaknesses

Slash Strike Pierce Fire Ice Elec Wind Light Dark – – Res Null – Res – – –

As is to be expected from a major boss, Lovers has no weaknesses. In fact, Lovers has a few key resistances. Lovers is resistant to Pierce and Electric damage and completely immune to Fire. Avoid those elements entirely.

How To Defeat Lovers

The trick to defeating Lovers is to take this fight very, very slowly and to stock up on Charm removal. Yukari is ideal for this as she has the Skill in her movepool by default. Be sure to have your MC working as a backup for this just in case Yukari gets Charmed. You will also want a hefty stock of Items that also cure Charm. Do be aware that even with all of this preparation, Lovers can still Charm your entire Party and if this happens, you are likely going to ‘Game Over’.

Next, you need to be constantly aware of your party’s HP. Yukari and your MC should be using Skills like Media whenever they can so you don’t lose a party member at the worst possible time.

With your HP and mental start shored up, you now need to do damage to Lovers. To do this, lower their defences with Rakunda and Tarunda, and if you have time, bolster your defences. This will make defeating Lovers far easier. With this out of the way, focus on Physical attacks (avoiding Pierce).

Physical attacks are our choice of damage as they can inflict Critical Hits which will knock Lovers down and result in an ‘All-Out Attack’. Do be aware that Lovers has a very powerful single-use heal that will reset them to full HP.

Take the fight slow, don’t take any risks, and Lovers should go down. Be sure to check out our other guides for more Persona 3 Reload tips, tricks, and guides.