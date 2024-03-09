Persona 3 Reload: Emperor And Empress Boss Guide

Full Moon’s are serious business in Persona 3 Reload. You are given ample warning when one is on its way, and if you aren’t prepared, you can soft-lock your progress. If you haven’t kept multiple save files, you might even bork your game entirely. Prepare for these major encounters.

Your second Full Moon throws you against a dynamic duo, Emperor and Empress. These mighty foes are more than a match for your party if you don’t know what you are doing. Thankfully you have access to a brand-new party member, Fuuka, who will take the edge off of this fight. In this guide, we will walk you through how to defeat Emperor and Empress.

More Persona 3 Reload content:

Every Quiz & Exam Answer | Main Characters Canon Name | Ruthless Ice Ravens Guide | Wilduck Burger Big Eater Challenge | Barbaric Beast Wheel Guide | Swift Axel Guide | Priestess Guide | Will-O-Wisp Raven Guide | Disturbing Dice Guide | Clairvoyant Relic Guide

Emperor and Empress’s Attacks – Persona 3 Reload

Emperor and Empress are powerful opponents. Both have a lot of HP, and both can deal a lot of damage. Emperor is the physical powerhouse of the duo, while Empress deals with the magical side of the damage spectrum.

What is interesting about Emperor and Empress is that their actual attacks are far less interesting than their gimmick. Sure, they can do a lot of damage, but the standard cycle of buffs and debuffs from your party will make short work of that. The real hurdle here is their use of Paradigm Shift.

This skill allows them to alter their weaknesses, making them far harder to defeat. Emperor will always be weak to one form of Physical damage, while Empress will always be weak to one form of Elemental damage.

How To Prepare For Emperor and Empress

In this fight, you will be forced to use Akihiko and Junpei. Yukari is not available at all. This gives your party two elemental attacks (Agi and Zio), as well as some basic support spells like Dia. It falls onto your MC to fill in the gaps. Since Emperor and Empress are only ever weak to one specific thing per shift, you want your MC to have Persona’s that can use Garu, Bufu, and various Physical attacks.

This is much easier to do than it sounds. There are plenty of powerful Persona’s at this stage in the game, such as Oberon and Rakshasa. Not only that, you can transfer skills to your Personas via Inheritance.

How To Beat Emperor and Empress – Persona 3 Reload

This fight largely focuses on Fuuka and her ability to detect weaknesses. I advise using Junpei to buff the party’s defences so your team is more durable. Once you can pinpoint Emperor and Empress’s weaknesses, hit them. You want to regularly knock them both down so you can unleash an ‘All-Out Attack’.

Once Emperor and Empress use Paradigm Shift, use Fuuka’s ‘Full Analysis’ again to learn their weakness, and repeat the process until they go down. Provided you are maintaining your buffs with Junpei and healing with Akihiko when needed, this fight should end without much trouble. If you are having some issues, then you may need to gain more levels in Tartarus before attempting the fight.

With Emperor and Empress defeated, you are free to continue your journey through Persona 3 Reload. You will have plenty more Tartarus to explore, school to attend, and people to meet. Be sure to check out our other Persona 3 Reload content for tips, tricks, and guides.