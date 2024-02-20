Persona 3 Reload: Will-O-Wisp Raven Boss Guide

So you’ve defeated the Priestess on the Monorail and you’ve decided to head back into Tartarus and see what’s changed. Persona 3 Reload will stick to this formula for the next good while, so buckle up. Eventually, you will stumble across your next Tartarus boss encounter – Will-o-Wisp Raven. Oh, and his buddies.

This fight is fairly straightforward, like many of the early Tartarus bosses, however, if you aren’t prepared and go in without some sort of plan (or the resources available to enact that plan) you are going to have a sad time. In this guide, we are going to get you through this fight so you can continue your expedition.

More Persona 3 Reload content:

Every Quiz & Exam Answer | Main Characters Canon Name | Ruthless Ice Ravens Guide | Wilduck Burger Big Eater Challenge | Barbaric Beast Wheel Guide | Swift Axel Guide

Will-O-Wisp Raven’s Attacks In Persona 3 Reload

Will-O-Wisp Raven is a simple soul. As the name might suggest, this lad likes to pop fire magic, which is pretty much a non-issue. That being said, even when they don’t strike a weakness, it can still do a fair amount of damage. Will-O-Wisp Raven has access to Maragi for AOE fire damage and Agilao, a powerful single target hit. Be sure to use Yukari for healing whenever you can.

Will-O-Wisp Raven is not alone in this fight. Accompanying it are 2 Lightning Eagles. Their names once again give you an idea of what they are all about. These chaps are not on the same level of power as Will-O-Wisp Raven and we only witnessed them using Zio, a fairly weak electric attack. Yukari is weak to Zio, so be sure to keep her safe by Blocking or dispatching these eagles quickly.

How To Defeat Will-O-Wisp Raven

Defeating Will-O-Wisp Raven is a straightforward affair. Will-O-Wisp Raven is weak to ice and his Lightning Eagle buddies are weak to wind. Make sure your MC has access to Ice magic, and this fight should be a breeze. Ideally, that Persona will NOT be weak to fire. Remember, you can inherit skills through fusion and learn skills through cards. This is the easiest way to avoid a fire-weak ice user.

Simply hit the Lightning Eagles with Garu – a spell that Yukari started the game with, and then strike the Will-O-Wisp Raven with Bufu (or vice versa). This will trigger an All-Out Attack. Rinse and repeat until they are defeated. This should only take 2-4 cycles to complete.

Junpei should be going for power melee strikes in an attempt to fish for critical hits as these will also knock down Will-O-Wisp Raven leading to even more All-Out Attacks.

With Will-O-Wisp Raven defeated, you are free to move on and continue your scouring of Tartarus. Be sure to check back for more Persona 3 Reload tips, tricks, and guides.