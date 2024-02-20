Persona 3 Reload: Priestess Boss Guide

Persona 3 Reload encourages you to go to Tartarus on the regular. While you don’t have to listen, it is advised that you pop down to the tower at least once or twice a month. This is to level up, gain new Personas, and reach whatever roadblock that inevitably gets in your way.

Oh and let’s not forget about the threat of impending doom that comes around every Full Moon. If you aren’t prepared for these major encounters, you can find yourself in a no-win situation, locking your progress. Your first major boss in Persona 3 Reload is the Priestess, and she can be quite the challenge if you aren’t prepared. Here’s how you defeat her.

How Priestess Attacks In Persona 3 Reload

Priestess has several things she can do on her turn, and these are all pretty darn bad. First, it’s important to note that this entire fight is on a timer. You have 30 minutes to beat the boss in theory, however, in execution, you only have a few minutes. This is because Priestess will slash this timer at key intervals, drastically lowering how much time you have.

Not only that, but Priestess also has access to summoning magic. She can summon up to two allies to help her out, and these should become a priority target to limit how much damage your party takes.

Finally, Priestess can also attack you. Her main source of damage is an AOE Ice attack that will do devastating damage if it strikes a Weakness. For this reason, your MC should avoid Personas that are weak to that element at all costs. Despite Junpei using Fire magic, Junpei is not weak to Ice at all, so don’t worry about that.

How To Defeat Priestess

Defeating Priestess requires you to do as much damage as possible in the shortest time possible. This is almost impossible if your level is too low, so we highly recommend you progress through Tartarus until the first roadblock before attempting Priestess. Yukari having access to Media is a must for this fight too. We had no issues defeating Priestess at around level 10, so aim for that.

Most fights in Persona 3 Reload up until this point revolve around exploiting weaknesses. This is not the case here. Priestess has no weaknesses. In fact, she reflects Ice, so avoid that. This means you have to brute force her if you want to get the win.

We recommend using Yukari as a dedicated healer while Junpei and MC focus entirely on dealing damage to Priestess. You can optionally use support magic to buff stats, however we didn’t find it necessary. If you do want to use support magic, buffing Critical Hit Chance is by far the most useful.

The reason for this is simple – if you land a Critical Hit, the enemy is knocked down. This is the only way to use an All-Out Attack on Priestess. Using melee-focused Personas is the name of the game here, so keep on attacking whilst Yukari heals.

The only time this plan changes is when Priestess summons her allies. These are both weak to Wind, so use Yukari or MC to deal with them quickly before returning your attention to punching Priestess.

Priestess has a lot of HP, but if you are focusing on dealing damage you will take her down with plenty of time left.

With Priestess defeated you are free to continue your journey through Tartarus. Alternatively, you could just kick back and relax for a bit – you’ve got a whole month before this happens again!

Be sure to check back for more tips, tricks, and guides for Persona 3 Reload.