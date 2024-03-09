Persona 3 Reload: Clairvoyant Relic Boss Guide

The further you climb Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload, the closer the gloves get to being completely off. Clairvoyant Relic is your first real challenge, and if you go in unprepared, this solo encounter will devastate your team and leave you well and truly dead. That being said, they are not insurmountable and lessons can be learned from this tricky encounter that will help you in future battles.

Clairvoyant Relic’s big gimmick is that it has access to every type of elemental attack. Not only that, but this chap will happily target your weaknesses, allowing it to ravage your party like nobody’s business. In this guide, we will walk you through how to avoid the worst of its offence, and more importantly, how to defeat it.

Clairvoyant Relic’s Attacks – Persona 3 Reload

Clairvoyant Relic is a pain because it has access to the four main elemental magicks and it already knows all of your weaknesses. This is bad news for your entire party. The only way to avoid the crushing offence of Clairvoyant Relic is to Guard, but that will only take you so far.

Not only that, once you have reduced Clairvoyant Relic to around 50% of its starting HP, it will unleash a powerful party-wide debuff that reduces your defences. This makes Clairvoyant’s attacks even more dangerous. So much so that if it focuses all of its efforts on a single party member, it could straight up kill them. If this is your MC, then the game is over.

How To Prepare For Clairvoyant Relic

The trick to defeating Clairvoyant Relic is to be at a high enough level to unlock all of your party’s support abilities. Each party member will have access to a buff or debuff that will drastically increase your odds of survival. For example, Akihiko can lower Clairvoyant Relic’s damage, and Yukari can lower its Accuracy. Throw in some defensive buffs from Junpei and suddenly your party will be much harder to defeat.

For your MC, we highly recommend bringing a Persona that is not weak to Fire, Ice, Electric, or Wind. This will make them your anchor as Clairvoyant Relic will not be able to deal any substantial damage to you. Ideally, this Persona will also have decent Physical abilities and a high Strength stat.

How To Defeat Clairvoyant Relic

In this battle, you want to take it slow. De-buff Clairvoyant Relic the moment the battle starts to reduce its damage and accuracy. Use Junpei to slowly increase your party’s defences. A tip is to not buff your MC as they shouldn’t have any exploitable weaknesses. Buffs and debuffs last for 3 turns in Persona 3 Reload, so be prepared to reapply them once they fade.

Once Clairvoyant Relic is debuffed, it’s time to lay into them with Physical attacks. The reason for this is simple – Physical attacks can lead to Critical Hits. If you land a Critical Hit, you will knock Clairevoyant Relic down. This, in turn, allows you to land an ‘All-Out Attack’ for massive damage.

Once Clairvoyant Relic does its party-wide defence debuff you want to Guard with everyone – MC included. The only exception is Junpei, who will buff his defences to offset the de-buff, and then slowly work through the party as they remain in Guard. Once a character is restored, get back to de-buffing and striking Clairvoyant Relic. Rinse and repeat until it goes down for the count.

With Clairvoyant Relic defeated, you are free to climb more of Tartarus – just be warned, it only gets more difficult from here! Be sure to check out our other Persona 3 Reload articles for more tips, tricks, and guides.