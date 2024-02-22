Persona 3 Reload: Disturbing Dice Boss Guide

Shin Megami Tensei games have always been a bit on the unusual side – at least in terms of a Westerner looking in. Persona 3 Reload follows that trend with many of the demonic foes you will encounter on your journey. Most of these enemies will be found in Tartarus, and these will often come in the form of bosses.

Floor 35 and Floor 36 are special though. Unlike other floors in the game, these floors both contain boss battles and there is no healing in between. Once you defeat Heretic Magus, you will be thrust into a battle with the rather odd, Disturbing Dice. How is this disturbing? We have no idea, but it’s in our way and it must be terminated. Let’s dive right into it.

How Disturbing Dice Attacks In Persona 3 Reload

Disturbing Dice doesn’t do an awful lot, but it does turn the battle into a bit of a gamble. Fitting considering its six-sided form. The big gimmick here is that it has no weaknesses at all (similar to Priestess) and it will use moves like Bewilder to incapacitate your party. Its big gimmick is that it can increase the battle-wide crit chance for everybody. Suddenly everything is dealing massive damage, and everyone is falling over.

But that’s not all, Disturbing Dice has allies in the form of the Slaughter Twins. These lads have a decent amount of HP and like to hit you with physical attacks. This combined with the high crit chance in this battle is a recipe for disaster.

How To Defeat Disturbing Dice

Before you lay into Disturbing Dice, you should take care of his buddies. Both Slaughter Twins are weak to electric attacks. Like in the last battle, if you rushed to Tartarus before getting Akihiko to join your team, this battle is a lot harder. Your MC will need a Persona who has access to the likes of Zio. Knock both Slaughter Twins down, and you are off to a good start.

Next, use physical attacks/skills on Disturbing Dice to deal as much damage as possible – even with Yukari. Physical attacks have a chance to crit, whereas magic attacks do not. This is the only way to knock Disturbing Dice down, so make use of it. If you manage to land a crit, you can then follow up with an All-Out Attack.

If you have access to Akihiko this battle is a lot easier. Akihiko is a fairly competent physical brawler who also has access to Zio. Have him strike down the Slaughter Twins then unload all your best physical skills into Disturbing Dice. Akihiko will also make your All-Out Attack stronger, which is always handy.

With Disturbing Dice defeated, you are free to continue your adventure. Be sure to check back for more Persona 3 Reload tips, tricks, and guides.