Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2’s Launch Time Delayed

Fortnite‘s newest season is a spin on Greek mythology, bringing some of the Greek God’s we all know from childhood stories and famous movies. Sadly enough, the time for the season to launch is now delayed and won’t become available until later tonight.

The update was originally planned to release earlier today, but now, Season 2: Myths and Mortals won’t release until around 2:15pm PT / 5:15 pm ET / 10:15pm GMT. This has pushed the launch back by many hours.

The developers took to Twitter to state, “Hey everyone, we encountered an unexpected issue during our maintenance, and we need to extend downtime at least 8 additional hours.” They also added, “We apologize for making everyone wait longer than usual to drop into Chapter 5 Season 2 of Battle Royale. The team is working through this as quickly as possible, and we’ll provide another update when we have more info.”

There’s still a couple of hours to go until the update will be ready to go and players can jump in and begin fighting to be the last one standing. The new season Myths & Mortals brings many new maps like Mount Olympus, Grim Gate, The Underworld, and Brawler’s Battleground. It also brings new weapons like Gatekeeper Shotgun, the Harbinger SMG, and Thunderbolt of Zeus.

Hopefully, Epic Games won’t face any more difficulties when it comes to getting their update ready for tonight as the hours get closer. Be sure to stay tuned for the times listed above to know when to update your game.

Fortnite is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.