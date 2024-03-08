Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths & Mortals Out Today

Fortnite‘s latest season has kicked off bringing many new pieces of content to the popular battle Royale. Chapter 5 Season 2 has just launched today, and this new season is heavily inspired by Ancient Greece – hints of the Mount Olympus vibes.

This season of Fortnite brings locations like Grim Gate, The Underworld, and also Brawler’s Battleground in the updated map as of today. A new weapon called Thunderbolt of Zeus is also now in Fortnite, and as expected, there is a set number of how many times it can be used, which is three.

Upon defeating Cerberus, one of the AI bosses that seem to litter the Fortnite map, players will obtain the Gatekeeper Shotgun. Just to add a bit more icing on top of the Greece cake, players will receive a Harbinger SMG once they defeat Hades.

The main premise of the new update is that Pandora’s box has been opened, and for the whole season, Greek gods like Cerberus and Hades will cause different weapons and other related content around the Fortnite world, as highlighted in the trailer.

On top of all the exciting things happening in this season of Fortnite, new skins are coming to the shop to match the theme. This means Zeus, Cerberus, Ares, Apollo, Athena, and Hades are heading to the in-game store for purchase, as well as other mods for guns.

With all that being said, this update was supposed to feature a brand new queue system that some were stressing would delay players loading into the game. Hopefully, this won’t be a problem for players today.

Fortnite is avaliable on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox Series One.