Rebirth Island Image Has Call of Duty Fans Wanting It Back

Call of Duty‘s Rebirth Island has become a map that Warzone players are anticipating to return, and after an image was shared online, players wonder if it might be sooner rather than later that it comes back to the free-to-play battle royale.

Vondel and Fortune are two of the popular maps that are available to play actively on when it comes to Warzone, but players are hoping that Rebirth Island will be in a future update soon after an image was shared on Reddit of the familiar island.

Rebirth Island first released back in 2010 on Call of Duty: Black Ops, meaning it is now a legendary map. While this area might be a bit older, it has stuck around in the Call of Duty franchise ever since its release, so both old and new COD fans will remember this one.

Now the question is, will Rebirth Island actually be coming back? With the image being shared on Reddit, it doesn’t make anything official – so while this artistic shot caught in the post is amazing, it doesn’t confirm anything coming in the future of Warzone. However, it is worth having a bit of expectation for Rebirth Island to return to Call of Duty within time since many maps do return.

As of right now, the Call of Duty community thinks Rebirth Island will make an appearance once again during the fourth season of Modern Warfare 3, but nothing has been confirmed by the developers to be certain. Hopefully, it will return, though, so COD players can get their fill of it once again.

Call of Duty is available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC.