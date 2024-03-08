Dragon’s Dogma 2 Character Creator Available Early

Every RPG fan knows the struggle. A game is released and it’s time to jump in and start exploring, but you feel the unbearable pressure to spend an hour on the character creation screen making the perfect protagonist. (After all, you’re going to be staring at them for dozens of hours.) Thankfully, Capcom is giving those excited about Dragon’s Dogma 2 some extra time to create the character of their dreams ahead of the game’s full release on March 22.

The game’s character creator and storage are now available to download on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Steam. Players will be prompted to choose one of four starting vocations—Fighter, Archer, Thief, or Mage—and can design up to five characters and Pawns. The latter is a non-playable character that will accompany you on quests to provide backup and guidance.

For those more creatively challenged, the character creator includes several presets to help make the task more simple. Any characters created can easily be transferred to the full game upon release.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a direct sequel to the 2012 title Dragon’s Dogma released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox One. According to director Hideaki Itsuno, the game’s main story is over 30 hours long, though completionists will find content lasting well over 100 hours.

“The map is bigger than the first game, but it wasn’t just made bigger for the sake of it, it was to make it deeper,” said Itsuno in a recent interview with Eurogamer. “I never want the player to feel like all they’ve done is hold the left stick forward, because they have to get from point A to B. I want every space in the game to feel like something is there, like something could happen – like it’s part of a real world you’re exploring, rather than a gap on the map to make the game feel big.”

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 22.