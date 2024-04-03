Call of Duty Season 3 Patch Notes

Capture the flag is here!

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III and Warzone has officially released its third season onto the game, meaning new battle passes and many new pieces of content. This update has promised players so many things over the leading up weeks including new maps, modes, and more. It is take to jump back into COD as there is so much to explore.

Some of the new modes in Call of Duty include Capture the Flag, One in the Chamber, and more which are actually avaliable during this weeks free trial weekend. Below you can read more of what is in store for you today during the update.

NEW MAPS

New 6v6 multiplayer maps

Emergency

6 Star

Tanked

Growhouse

Grime (In-Season)

Checkpoint (In-Season)

NEW MODES

Capture the Flag

One in the Chamber

Minefield (In-Season)

Escort (In-Season)

NEW WEAPONS

FJX Horus (Submachine Gun)

An ultra-compact SMG with best-in-class CQC damage and mobility.

MORS (Sniper Rifle)

This single-load railgun delivers a high-damage payload with excellent velocity and penetration.

Gladiator (Melee)

A compact, concealable punch knife that was initially used by gamblers and politicians.

BAL-27 (Assault Rifle, In-Season)

A bullpup prototype weapon designed to increase fire rate over time while the trigger is squeezed. The first 4 shots are slower to fire but highly accurate.

NEW AFTERMARKET PARTS

JAK Cutthroat

This 3D-printed stock provides an unrivaled combination of speed and stability while aiming down sights.

JAK Revenger Kit

This conversion kit turns the BP50 into a CQC legend. A 9mm caliber conversion with shortened receiver and high-capacity magazine.

JAK Jawbreaker

Converts this Shotgun into a hard-hitting, automatic Battle Rifle.

JAK Shadow Titan Kit

Converts the Bruen Mk9 into a compact and integrally suppressed light support weapon chambered in 300 blackout.

JAK Patriot

Converts the M16 into a fully automatic rifle with a heavy ported barrel built to provide superior recoil control and firing aim stability.

Wardens

Relive the glory days, stir up the hornet’s nest, and take down your enemies, leaving no loose ends with these museum-worthy akimbo lever-action Shotguns.

JAK Atlas Kit

Converts the AMR9 into an extremely lethal and accurate 5-round burst carbine chambered in 556.

Photonic Charge Barrel

This hyper-advanced barrel is more than simply a barrel. Holding the trigger charges the rifle and releasing fires a single, high-power energy projectile.

NEW OPERATORS

Banshee

Hush

Snoop Dogg

Stasis

Cheech

Chong

To see the full patch notes, they can be read them from the official COD, Activision website. Call of Duty is avaliable on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.