Baldur’s Gate 3 Should Actually Be Playable On Xbox Now

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been very behind on the Xbox consoles, and the game was delayed by months coming to the Xbox Series X/S. One of these reasons was because Xbox has a system where a game that can’t go on both consoles can go on the other. The game was ready for the Xbox Series X, but it wasn’t yet compatible with the Xbox Series S.

A hotfix has recently been issued for Baldur’s Gate 3 for all platforms, PC, PlayStation 5, Mac, and the most important one, Xbox. This means that the console has finally been brought up to date with the updates happening on other consoles since it didn’t have a number of other hotfixes that were recently sent out before.

Upon the release of the game on Xbox, the cross-save feature wasn’t working; however, with this update, it is now able to save without crashing or causing any other problems. The developer, Larian, also said, “Thank you again for your patience while we worked to fix the issue, and we’re sorry for any inconvenience it may have caused.” Below is the official patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 22 hotfix.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 22 patch notes:

CRASHES AND BLOCKERS

Fixed a crash caused by the game trying to access the duration of a condition on a character with no conditions set.

Fixed conditions sometimes trying to get their duration from the source entity instead of the target entity.

Fixed some potential internal crashes on Xbox when suspending the game (e.g. when suspending the console or loading another game), causing it to reboot when you went back to it.

UI

Improved the messaging for syncing and cross-saving by indicating when a cross-save sync has failed and adding an option to try again. Also prevented the saving and cross-saving messages from appearing for secondary local players.

Voice chat will no longer overlap the minimap on split-screen.

Fixed the ‘Another Player Is Joining’ pop-up not triggering while the host has a panel open on Xbox, potentially preventing the client from joining.

SCRIPTING

Fixed an issue where legacy dialogue had been enabled unintentionally as part of another line of fixes, in which Minthara would seemingly end a relationship with Dark Urge players who had rejected Bhaal.

Made Minthara promise to stop repeating her thoughts about Gale in Act III.

Fixed a bug causing you to get perpetually stuck in a dangerous area if you triggered hostilities in the Emerald Grove and then left while it was still a dangerous area.

Fixed a rare issue where dialogues would end suddenly when you went to kiss your romantic partner.

Fixed a bug causing you to get stuck in combat with the enemies on top of Moonrise Towers if you found a way to sneak into the Mind Flayer Colony.

Source.