Steam Finally Makes Better Family Sharing

Steam has finally done something that will please many couples, siblings, and families. Have you ever wanted a game that your partner or sibling has from their Steam account? This is a common problem that probably every Steam user faces. However, with the old way of family sharing, only one person could play games on the account; if another signed on, they would be kicked off.

In a recent post on Twitter, it was revealed that Steam officially has a new setup for family sharing available in the beta client. This is extremely exciting for those who want to share games with a loved one. The next system will allow up to 6 Steam accounts onto one family sharing plan, and they can all play each other’s games at the same time. The only catch is it cannot be the same game.

Valve announces Steam Families available today on Steam Beta Client https://t.co/qMWr7lBCIy



Intended for a household of up to 6 close family members for game sharing



Enables users to play games from other family members' libraries even if they are online playing another game pic.twitter.com/z7vQEz1iuW — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 18, 2024

This is designed for only six people in the same household, connected to the same wifi. Once you have shared your account with your family member, they can play your games without trouble and you can still play a game of your own on your account as well.

This feature is something that players have wanted for a while, and it is so great to see it finally come to Steam. It is a great way for Steam users to share games with their spouses, children, siblings, and even their parents. This just might be the thing to make gamer families even more popular.

This feature can be tested out today in the Steam Beta Client.

Source.