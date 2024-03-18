Persona 3 Reload: Fleetfooted Cavalry Boss Guide

Reaching the 60th floor of Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload is a feat worthy of praise, however, the game merely greets you with another boss. Fleetfooted Cavalry is the latest in a long line of bosses. Unlike most bosses, however, Fleetfooted Cavalry is a single entity. That’s right, no pesky minions to lend a hand for this chap.

Like with nearly all bosses in Tartarus, this fight has a gimmick that leads to some sort of lesson. If you want to take out this guy, you are going to have to abandon weaknesses, make use of recently introduced mechanics, and swing with the force of a train. Let’s crack on and get this lad taken care of.

More Persona 3 Reload content:

Every Quiz & Exam Answer | Main Characters Canon Name | Ruthless Ice Ravens Guide | Wilduck Burger Big Eater Challenge | Barbaric Beast Wheel Guide | Swift Axel Guide | Priestess Guide | Will-O-Wisp Raven Guide | Disturbing Dice Guide | Clairvoyant Relic Guide | Emperor & Empress Guide

Fleetfooted Cavalry’s attacks aren’t all that interesting in the grand scheme, however, he does come with one mechanic that might cause some bother. This guy can debuff your stats, and he can cast it in an AOE. This can turn even the hardiest of parties into wet noodles, and that’s no good. If you don’t get a handle on the situation quickly, Fleetfooted Cavalry will walk all over your team.

Slash Strike Pierce Fire Ice Elec Wind Light Dark – – – – – – Drain Null Null

Sadly, Fleetfooted Cavalry has no weaknesses. He is neutral to nearly every attack in the game. He’s also completely immune to Light and Dark and drains Wind. Avoid those three elements.

Defeating Fleetfooted Cavalry is pretty straightforward. You recently gained access to the Theurgy mechanic, and now is the time to use it. Fuuka in particular has a very powerful Theurgy that allows her to erase the debuffs your party just received.

Using Theurgy with your other party members will deal massive damage to boot as these ignore elemental weaknesses. Trigger your metre gain by fulfilling each member’s unique requirements and unleash these powerful abilities whenever you can.

When you are attacking normally we highly recommend attacking with Physical attacks as these have a chance to inflict critical damage. When this happens, Fleetfooted Cavalry will get knocked down. This will trigger an ‘All-Out Attack’ for massive damage.

Having access to Media will help keep your party in tip-top condition and prevent any untimely deaths.

Stick to the plan and Fleetfooted Cavalry will go down in no time at all.

That’s all we have on Persona 3 Reload for now. Be sure to check out our other Persona content for more tips, tricks, and guides.