Stardew Valley’s Latest Update Allows Players To Drink Mayo

Stardew Valley has been a fan-favorite for many years now, being one of the top cozy games that players love to play. While the game is indie-developed, it doesn’t receive updates all that often, but when it does receive them, they definitely listen to the fans – especially with this latest update.

Update 1.6, which will be released tomorrow, Monday, March 18th, will allow players to drink mayo. This is a very interesting thing that was thrown into the update, but it also dates back to a tweet that a fan posted asking the developer if they couldn’t eat pickles and mayo because they didn’t like them.

The developers, ConcernedApe, then responded to the fan stating they liked pickles, but not mayo, and that they didn’t want to take the time to add in the animations of the characters eating these foods, so they instead remained ingredients.

I like pickles, but mayo… I plead the 5th. but if I remember right, the real reason you can't eat them in the game is because they are in a glass jar and I didn't want to have to draw a special animation for fishing out the pickles, and no way would I allow drinking mayonnaise. — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 12, 2021

In the tweet, they also stated, “No way would I allow drinking mayonnaise.” It seems this quickly changed now that update 1.6 will allow players to drink mayo, the feature that the developers valued wouldn’t be available in the game, ever, but here it is in Stardew Valley.

This is not the only feature that will be added to the game; there will be updates made to events, relationships, a new area, and other materials to use to craft new items and ingredients for new foods. There is a lot to look forward to and prepare for, and the update is tomorrow so we don’t have much longer to wait.

Source.