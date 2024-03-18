Persona 3 Reload: Hierophant Boss Guide

It’s that time again. Persona 3 Reload has sent another Full Moon, and with it, you are tasked with hunting down a powerful demon. Unlike other Full Moons, you are not expected to trundle through a dungeon or face a monster corridor. Instead, you are tasked with solving a mystery in a spooky hotel.

Your reward? Combat with the Hierophant. Like all major bosses in Persona 3 Reload, this one is no pushover. If you go into this fight blind and you don’t have a grasp on the mechanics, you are very likely going to meet the ‘Game Over’ screen. That’s doubly the case if you haven’t been preparing over the last month. With all of that out of the way, let’s beat Hierophant.

More Persona 3 Reload content:

Every Quiz & Exam Answer | Main Characters Canon Name | Ruthless Ice Ravens Guide | Wilduck Burger Big Eater Challenge | Barbaric Beast Wheel Guide | Swift Axel Guide | Priestess Guide | Will-O-Wisp Raven Guide | Disturbing Dice Guide | Clairvoyant Relic Guide | Emperor & Empress Guide

Hierophant’s Attacks – Persona 3 Reload

Hierophant is very similar to Fleetfooted Cavalry, a boss you should have bested fairly recently. Hierophant is all about debuffing your party, although in this case, she likes to do that by applying powerful status ailments. Namely, you are staring down the barrel of a boss who likes to inflict fear.

Throw in large amounts of single target and AOE Light damage, and you are in for a bad time.

Hierophant’s Weaknesses

Slash Strike Pierce Fire Ice Elec Wind Light Dark – – – – – – – Null Null

Hierophant follows the typical Full Moon boss weakness formula of being weak to nothing. Throw in complete immunity to Light and Dark and you are good to go.

How To Defeat Hierophant – Persona 3 Reload

First things first, you need to deal with Fear the moment it is applied. Yukari has access to Patra and this will be vital to your success. If possible, bring items that can cure Fear and even Persona on your MC with Patra to ease some of the burden,

Next, Hierophant deals significant AOE damage. Yukari is once again needed here and she should be on Media duty whenever she is not using Patra. Again, your MC is ideal as a support character to ease some of the pressure on Yukari’s healing. You can also use Persona like Principality who are immune to Light to keep your MC safe from harm.

Using debuffs can help you overcome Hierophant’s powerful defences. Rakunda and Tarunda are all you need, to cast them and get to swinging. We recommend using Physical attacks as these have a chance to inflict critical damage and apply Knockdown. If Hierophant gets knocked down, you can unleash an ‘All-Out Attack’.

At this point, Junpei and many Physical Persona should have access to Assault Drive. This is an incredibly powerful skill that will deal massive damage to Hierophant. Keep throwing these out whilst your party debuffs and removes Fear.

When your Theurgy is maxed, be sure to burn it to deal huge chunks of damage to Hierophant.

Doing the above will see Hierophant go down like a sack of potatoes. Unfortunately, this is not the end of the Full Moon. Check out our other guides for help for all future bosses in Persona 3 Reload.