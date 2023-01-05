Stardew Valley Extended: New Fishing Locations

Stardew Valley is one of the forever-growing and beloved farming sims that are available on most consoles. It has big quite a big name for itself in the indie gamers category. This game has been a favorite for players who tend to enjoy the more cozy and relaxing games versus action games. In the world of Stardew Valley, you inherit your grandpa’s old farm, and it’s now your responsibility to take care of it. You will learn how to do some simple farming like growing crops and laying out your farm however you like as well as purchasing animals and exploring the farm around. Players end up restarting their farms many times just to keep enjoying the game, but with mods, the excitement is only beginning.

Continuing on about mods, there is a really in-depth mod that is well-known in the Stardew Valley community called Stardew Valley Expanded this brings in so many new things to your farming sim including new characters, a new farm map, quests for players, and much more. In this guide, we are going to be talking about some of the fishing locations in the game. There are many locations throughout Stardew Valley Expanded, but today will finally be about the fishing areas where you can catch fish.

You can download this mod from the Nexus website here.

Secret Woods

Fish Season Weather Time Fishing Level Stats Sell Price Grass Carp Spring/Summer Any 6 am- 2 am Energy (+37), Health (+17) 350g

This area gives you an explorable area in the Northwest corner of the Cindersap Forst. The main game does have a small pond located on the far west of it, but the SVE version shifts the pond closer to the entrance of the woods and gives a creek as well into a bigger pond towards the south end. This gives players a lot more space and area for fishing and also provides more area where you can restock hardwood supplies.

Shearwater Bridge

Fish Season Weather Time Fishing Level Stats Sell Price Butterfish Spring, Summer, or Fall Sunny 6 am – 2 am 8 Energy (+50), Health (+22) 225g Minnow All Sunny 6 am – 6 pm Energy (+3), Health (+1) 20g Puppyfish Spring, Summer, or Fall Any Any 8 Energy (+100), Health (+45) 280g Kittyfish* Fall or Winter Any 6 am – 2 am 8 Energy (+100), Health (+45) 280g

This is a new area added to SVE which is the Shearwater Bridge that is connecting the Valley to Grampleton Fields. The Grampleton Fields area is actually an optional part of the map that can either be added or removed from the SVE mod. However, the area can be useful for those who want a large piece of land that they can use to farm food or collect hay from.

Blue Moon Vineyard

Fish Season Weather Time Fishing Level Stats Sell Price Dulse Seaweed Spring and Winter Any Any 35g Minnow All Sunny 6 am – 6 pm Energy (+3), Health (+1) 20g

This new location is SVE is Blue Moon Vineyard which is south of Pelican town. This vineyard is owned by Sophia. Note that the vineyard is open from 8 am to 9 pm if you want to talk with Sophia or purchase some of her Blue Moon Wine or some Quality Sprinklers. There are also two locations where players can fish, like a river and a beachfront.

Fable Reef

Fish Season Weather Time Fishing Level Stats Sell Price Torpedo Trout All Any 6 am – 2 pm Energy (-25) 575g Seahorse All Any 8 am – 5 pm Energy (+13), Health (+5) 80g Sea Sponge All Any 6 am – 2 pm Energy (-92) 90g Shiny Lunaloo All Any 5 pm – 2 am 8 Energy (+25) 850g Lunaloo All Any 5 pm – 2 am 5 Energy (-62) 110g Baby Lunaloo All Any 5 pm – 2 am Energy (-25) 45g Dulse Seaweed Spring and Winter Any Any 35g

This is a magical place in SVE where you can befriend Lance and help them travel to a place called Fable Reef. The only way you can get to this little island sea area is by getting to Lance’s 8th heart event and unlocking the area. This area also has a Wizard’s tower. You can fish from this area for several new fish as well.

Crimson Badlands

Fish Season Weather Time Fishing Level Stats Sell Price Undeadfish All Any 6 am – 2 am 5 Energy (-150) 200g Bonefish All Any 6 am – 2 am 5 Energy (-75) 200g

This area is a bit different than the normal for Stardew Valley, it is a wasteland that was created by dark magic and has many monsters in it. It also houses the Castle Village, however, it is off-limits until players complete the Enchanted Grove questline. When it is unlocked there are many areas to visit as well as new fishing locations with new fish.

Adventurer’s Summit

Fish Season Weather Time Fishing Level Stats Sell Price Bull Trout Fall, Winter, and Summer Any 6 am – 2 am Energy (+25), Health (+11) 185g Minnow All Sunny 6 am – 2 am Energy (+3), Health (+1) 20g

This location is called the Adventurer’s Guild which gives adventurers a much bigger spot on the map. There is still a little shop where you can sell items and sleep, but there is a lot more whimsical area. There is also some unique fish you can fish up out of the water which you probably want in your collection.

West Of Cindersap

Fish Season Weather Time Fishing Level Stats Sell Price Bull Trout Fall, Winter, or Summer Any 6 am – 2 am Energy (+25), Health (+11) 185g Butterfish Spring, Summer, or Fall Sunny 6 am – 2 am 8 Energy (+50), Health (+22) 225g King Salmon Spring and Summer Any 6 am – 8 pm 8 Energy (+234), Health (+105) 450g Puppyfish Spring, Summer, or Fall Any Any 8 Energy (+100), Health (+45) 280g

West Cindersap is a new area of forest that houses lots of trees and also many rivers for fishing. Here you can find a sword and artifacts around the southern section of the forest as well as some near the entrance to Sprite Spring and the Bear Shop. There is also a spot where Aurora’s Vineyard is, which is actually an abandoned home. Their players can find Ancient Doll and Soggy Newspaper which can give you information about the owner that lived there before. You can fish from the rivers and discover new fish.

Junimo Woods

Fish Season Weather Time Fishing Level Stats Sell Price Goldenfish All Any 6 am – 2 am Energy (+13), Health (+5) 150g Meteor Carp All Any 6 am – 2 am Energy (-50) 300g

While you are in the Southwest of Cindersap Forest, you can find the entrance in Junimo Woods, which is a secret area that’s available after completing the Community Center. Then you can make your way through the maze where you can see cute forest creatues. There are also Junimo vendors who sell so many things like decorations and seeds, also rare fish and items. You can fish once you make it to the other end of the maze.

Highlands

Fish Season Weather Time Fishing Level Stats Sell Price Bull Trout Fall, Winter, and Summer Any 6 am – 2 am Energy (+25), Health (+11) 185g Daggerfish All Any 6 am – 2 am Energy (-150) 250g Gemfish All Any 6 am – 2 am Energy (-30) 1200g

While playing SVE you can have the opportunity to befriend and learn more about Adventurers Guild, and also about Marlon. This mod gives Marlon a boat that players can actually have access to which will take them to Highlands. This is where players meet Lance and can start earning his trust and then travel to Fable Reef as well. There are also fishing spots that players can use but be warned there are monsters in the woods.

Sprite Spring

Fish Season Weather Time Fishing Level Stats Sell Price Goldenfish All Any 6 am – 2 am Energy (+13), Health (+5) 150g Meteor Carp All Any 6 am – 2 am Energy (-50) 300g

The Spring is available to anyone after they complete the Magic Ink quest which is given by the wizard. You can access this area once it opens up in the Southeast corner in the West Cindersap Forest. Players can forage items along with some new fish. There is also some rare drops of Sweet Gem Berries. Going behind the waterfall, there is also a Spire Cave with mushrooms and more items.

We hope this guide helps you in your SVE adventures. Stardew Valley is available on PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Mobile. Stardew Valley Expanded is a mod available only for PC and Steam Deck.