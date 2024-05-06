There are a lot of new items to unlock, discover, and craft in The Rising Tide DLC for Final Fantasy 16. One of these new discoverable items is known as Aquamarine, which is a rare crafting material that is needed to craft Eikon-improving Accessories that players will definitely want to get their hands on.

The Aquamarine stones that can be found in the region of Mysidia have fixed spawn points and another item to track them down, so allow us to explain how to get this other item and where to find each of the Aquamarine locations. This guide will show players all of the Aquamarine spawn locations in Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide.

All Aquamarine Locations in Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide

Aquamarine is a type of stone unique to Mysidia that is used for crafting and will let out a sound a visual cue when you are near one of them if you have the Adder Stone item.

The Adder Stone is unlocked after completing the “What Ails You” sidequest which can be started in the Haven village after you visit The Surge for the first time and unlock the Leviathan Eikon. Aquamarine is used to make several Serpent Rings, a new type of Accessory item that can be found and crafted in Mysidia.

Aquamarine Location #1

Head up The Lost Cloak path, which is the area that you first arrive at when you enter Mysidia. Go along the cliffside until you reach the area just before the Conviction Point of Interest. Along the right side of the path is where you will find this Aquamarine in the bushes.

Aquamarine Location #2

Go through The Low Gate of the Haven village and go down the left path that leads to River’s Edge. Right before you reach this area, you will find another Aquamarine also along the right side of the path.

Aquamarine Location #3

Go through the High Gate of Haven and make your way through the forest until you reach the first area that splits into two paths in between The Great Altar and The Winged Wains. There is a rock at the center of this spot which is where you will find the Aquamarine.

Aquamarine Location #4

This Aquamarine can be found in the Father’s Fell area of the Mysidia region. Head through the bottom path in the section of Father’s Fell that connects to Tailwind Bay. Along the northern wall at the base of a large tree is this Aquamarine

Aquamarine Location #5

Directly to the south of the fast-travel Obelisk of Tailwind Bay is an enemy called the Lesser Archelon which is carrying the Aquamarine. Defeat this enemy to get the material.

Aquamarine Location #6

You will find this Aquamarine in the northwest part of the Sunken Ruins zone of the Riversmeet area at the northern end of the Mysidia region.

Aquamarine Location #7

Right across the bridge that connects Riversmeet to Maiden’s March in the western part of Mysidia, you will find this Aquamarine behind a group of Grey Widow spider enemies.

Aquamarine Location #8

The final Aquamarine is just like the fifth one when mentioned as it is also being carried by an enemy. This time, it is a Quindim that is carrying the crafting material and can be found along the northwestern path of The Gallery in Maiden’s March.

The Serpent Rings are Accessories that can be crafted at the blacksmith in Haven with each one improving different abilities of the Leviathan Eikon.