Top 48 Upcoming Action Games of 2024

Most video games have SOME kind of action in their titles. But if you NEED the best of the best for 2024? We can help with that.

#48 Marathon

Some will consider it a bit cheeky that we’re putting Marathon first on this list, given the state of Bungie. But that’s precisely why we’re putting it here. We KNOW that the game won’t be coming out in 2024 barring a miracle because Bungie not only laid off a nice chunk of its staff, but certain “tests” of the game hinted that it wouldn’t be out in the next year, and possibly another year after that!

The game is meant to revive the long-dormant Bungie franchise and be a “sci-fi extraction shooter,” and if they pull it off, it could be good. Then again, given how things are going, that might be a big ask.

#47 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Given the popularity of the original title, you might be surprised that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is so low on our list. The reason for it is simple: the original game was such a mind trip that most people wouldn’t want to play it because of its “side effects.”

The sequel hasn’t been shown off that much, but it’s likely to be just as trippy, so some people might want a “different kind of action” compared to the psychedelic kind we’ll be getting here.

Plus, we know from the brief synopsis of the story that Senua will be facing physical and mental toils as she attempts to save those close to her.

#46 Blue Protocol

When you look at Blue Protocol, you’ll get an immediate feeling that you’re playing not only an RPG but an anime-style adventure. The good news is that it’s the best of both worlds, and many players will be enjoying the experience right next to you.

The game focuses on your character as they attempt to remember who they are. But they’ll have to do so as they take on missions, fight monsters, and work with other heroes to figure out what is going on in the world they’re on.

What revelations will you make as you continue on? You’ll have to play and find out!

#45 Lost Soul Aside

We’re putting Lost Soul Aside relatively early in this list because while we know a little about the “action” that it aims to deliver, it’s not enough to make it a higher entry like certain other “unknown release date titles” you’ll see later in the list.

Powered by the Unreal Engine 4, the game seeks to deliver special graphics and combat tactics for you to use as you work your way through a deep story. The battles, according to the synopsis, are meant to be “fluid and intense,” so you’ll definitely want to pay attention as you continue on with them.

We’ll have to wait and see what other info we can get on the game.

#44 ALARA Prime

RPGs aren’t the only games where action meets strategy. In ALARA Prime, it’s vital for you to come out on top! The game is a 4v4v4 shooter where three teams of four attempt to accomplish objectives while also taking out their foes.

The strategy comes not only in what character class you pick but also in how you choose to use your skills, gadgets, and teammates to emerge victorious. You’ll need to utilize everything at your disposal, including the environments you’re in, to make great strategies. With a dozen weapons and nearly two dozen gadgets at your disposal, you’ll have options to deal with your foes.

#43 Blight Survival

Shall we get medieval? We might need to so we can survive the dangers that lurk in no man’s land! In Blight Survival, a war between two nations is brought to a halt when a mysterious virus starts infecting the dead and turning them into monsters.

A group of knights step forward to find the source and take it out, and you’ll play one of those knights! The deeper you go into this dangerous land, the more dangers that will appear! How far are you willing to go to find the source? Will you work together with your fellow knights to come out successful?

#42 Ashfall

When you’re in a wasteland, and the only hope of survival is to seek out the “Core of Creation,” you’re going to be getting into plenty of action as you’ll likely come up against people, monsters, and machines that aren’t that friendly.

That’s the setting you’ll find within Ashfall. The game puts an “Eastern twist” on the wasteland look and gives you plenty of ways to fight for your survival as you look for this mythical item. Specifically, there are numerous weapon styles that you can use to take on enemies. Plus, as you wander the wasteland, you might find allies who will be up for supporting you.

#41 ARC Raiders

Machines are a common threat for humanity to face in many sci-fi futures, and ARC Raiders takes that notion and puts some fun twists on it. In this twisted future, machines known as “Arcs” are trying to take out humanity, and they’ve done a good job of it so far!

You are a raider who is tasked with searching the surface world for supplies to help sustain an underground colony. That’s not easy to do when the Arcs are everywhere and will kill you if given the chance!

So fight for your life and your loot, and see how long you can last!

#40 Granblue Fantasy: Relink

How about another fantasy RPG for you to dive into? Or, in this case, ascend into the skies above with! Granblue Fantasy: Relink has been in the works for a while, and in it, you’ll be part of a group of characters trying to find a mythical island hidden somewhere amongst the clouds.

As you travel, you’ll meet plenty of characters to join your ship’s crew, including royalty, dragons, and more! But you aren’t the only group searching for the island! There are deep conspiracies within these sky islands, and you’ll have to fight off many forces and threats to reach the paradise you seek!

Will you find what you’re looking for?

#39 Once Human

Oh, those pesky aliens! They can’t seem to stop trying to take over our world and ruin everything that we have! What are we to do when they invade? Well, we use what they “gave us” and turn it against them! That is the crux of Once Human. The title features a person trying to survive in a world where an alien virus has infected everything, and it’s given them abilities to fight back.

The twist is that to survive, you’ll need to choose between starving yourself or taking in more of the infection at the cost of your sanity! Is that a price you’re willing to pay?

#38 The First Descendant

As we’ve already shown you, not all action games are singular in their genre. Another example of this is The First Descendant, a title that will bring together shooter, RPG, and co-op action together as you attempt to save humanity from an alien invasion!

You’ll pick one of the Descendants to play, and as you’d expect, each has its own abilities that you can use to fit your playstyle. No matter who you choose, you’ll go on missions to stop the invasion and slowly learn the truth about your existence!

With so much to do and many ways to play, you’ll be busy for some time!

#37 Instinction

We’re sure that the main character of Instinction, Isabel, didn’t mean to go on a journey that would land her in a mysterious place with a lost civilization and dinosaurs roaming around like it’s nothing. But that’s exactly where she’s ended up!

So yeah, that’s something you’ll have to face, and as you wander through this world and attempt to solve its mysteries, you’ll need to be ready for the prehistoric threats that await you!

Just remember, there’s nothing wrong with running when a massive dinosaur is chasing you! You might live longer that way. Or don’t, and see if you can shoot down a dinosaur.

#36 Skull & Bones

It’s hard not to laugh when talking about Skull & Bones. Why? Because this pirate game from Ubisoft was supposed to be out years ago. But not unlike many other titles within its roster, including ones we’ll be discussing later, it’s been delayed so many times it’s comical.

The goal was to make a true pirate game that could stand on its own and offer plenty of things for players to do. This came after a certain assassin game showed gamer’s love for naval battles, you see.

But since its announcement, it’s had one of the worst development cycles ever, and we can’t say whether it’ll arrive in 2024, 2025, or any time!

#35 Nightingale

How many games out there will take you to not just one realm but several? If you can’t think of one off the top of your head, then you’ll want to check out Nightingale.

The game puts you in a universe where massive portals will take you from one realm to the next, and each one is vastly different and full of unique things to find and fight! Your goal is to get to one of the last havens of humanity, but that won’t be easy, considering all you have to face!

So craft incredible weapons and armor and work alone or with others to try and make it to the promised land!

#34 NEO BERLIN 2087

The future is never what we want it to be, which is why it’s just as important to try and survive it as it is to find the truth within.

NEO BERLIN 2087 will test you on both fronts, as you’ll play a detective trying to solve the murder of his police chief. To that end, you’ll seek out the chief’s daughter and learn of a dangerous conspiracy surrounding her, her father, and now, you!

Fun times. Oh, and once the pieces start to come together, you’ll need to flee the city and survive what lies outside! It won’t be an easy job, but nothing worth doing is easy.

#33 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

Who wants to go and see some tombs and all the treasures that are within? Oh, you want to be one of the legendary ladies of video games as you do it? Well, then Tomb Raider I-III Remastered is for you!

As the name implies, the remaster focuses on the original three games featuring Lara Croft, and you’ll get to use her and her skills to take on massive adventures that’ll put you to the test in various ways. With lots of treasures to discover and enemies to face, you’ll need more than twin pistols to get the job done! So look out for threats, solve puzzles, and see just how good you are at treasure hunting.

#32 I.G.I Origins

You’ll see quite a few games on this list getting “continuations” after decades, and I.G.I Origins is one such example of that.

The game will take place before the original hit RPG title and will give you just as much freedom now as it did back then. You are the agent called Regent, and you’ve been contracted to take on a threat to the entire world. Your goal is to lay them low, but how you do so is up to you.

You can be a spy and sneak in and take them out from the shadows, or you can be an over-the-top fighter and blow them up sky-high with incredible weapons. As long as the mission gets done, the method doesn’t matter.

#31 Little Devil Inside

Don’t you hate it when people don’t believe what’s right in front of them? In Little Devil Inside, you’ll be in a world that is slowly advancing but refuses to believe that there are monsters right outside their city borders. Trust us, the monsters are there, and that’s where you come in.

You are a mercenary who gets hired by a professor to help find these monsters, study them, and fight them off if necessary.

Fighting isn’t the sole goal here, as you’ll need to do many things for the professor to complete the assignments given to you. Do you think you can handle that?

#30 Rise of the Ronin

Japan has had quite a history that still influences it to this day. But many people love looking at the deepest parts of its history and attempting to recreate the world of dynasties past and see what it would be like to enjoy it in the video game space.

In Rise of the Ronin, you’ll be in Japan during one of the many crossroads of its existence. The country is suffering from strife within its borders, and visitors from the West disrupt the balance further!

As a Ronin, you have no loyalties but to yourself. So strike out into Japan and see just how much you can affect this country, and strike down those who would get in your way!

#29 John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

It’s hilarious to us how so many movies try to partake in the video game space in one form or another, and some of them “get it” enough to build up some hype. For example, John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando is getting rebooted in the movie space and will star Peter Dinklage.

However, in the video game space, a title of the same name will have you and some friends going up against the monsters of the Sludge King and trying to take out his forces so that he can be sent back to the Earth’s core.

To do so, you must build up your commando and make them an unstoppable force! Or, you know, die trying.

#28 Kristala

How about we show you a game where you can be a cat warrior? Yes, we’re being serious here. We want to show you a game where you can be a cat warrior and become the ULTIMATE cat warrior while you save the world.

In Kristala, you are a cat warrior who is trying to become part of an elite group of, you guessed it, cat warriors. You’re thrown into a deep mystery and have to defeat numerous foes to save the land and prove your worthiness.

Use your catlike reflexes and skills to take on all dangers, and don’t be afraid to get sneaky about it!

#27 Perfect Dark

Here’s yet another game that we can’t say will happen in 2024, and part of that is because of the developer continually pushing things back and not providing significant updates on the title.

The fact is that Perfect Dark should be a series that is alive and well in the gaming space with multiple entries to this point in time. But instead, it’s been relegated to the “it’ll be brought back eventually” bin, and even when it was announced to return, it didn’t get off the ground like it should’ve.

Now, could Joanna Dark return in 2024? Sure, and we’ll be happy if she makes it through the development heck she’s been put through. But until we get a release date? We’re not holding our breath.

#26 System Shock 3

Alright, this next one is a bit complicated because, depending on who you believe, System Shock 3 is either alive and in the works or has been dead for years.

Either way, we have no idea if it’ll arrive in 2024, and that’s sad because the recent remake of the original title showed that the series still has life in it and that players want to experience this unique RPG world.

No matter what, if the game returns, SHODAN will be back, and she won’t be happy with how certain things went before. So, will you be able to stop her AI wiles? Or will you be forced to be part of her plans?

#25 Outpost: Infinity Siege

What’s that? You want a game that’s about unleashing tons of firepower on your enemies and continuing to grow your arsenal? Then you’ll want to check out Outpost: Infinity Siege when it arrives.

The game is set on a planet where you’re trying to find good resources, and along the way, you’ll build and upgrade an outpost to take on all the threats that the planet has to offer. Trust us, it’s a lot of threats.

But that’s the fun part! There are many ways to build up your outpost and take out these dangers. So keep pushing forward, construct the most dangerous outpost you’ve ever seen, and then show off your power!

#24 Crimson Desert

While action may come in many forms, some games prefer to let players loose in a massive world and let them see what journeys they can make for themselves.

In Crimson Desert, you’ll have that chance as you journey into Pywel and seek out fame, fortune, power, and anything else you desire. The entire land is in upheaval after a king goes into a coma. You are a mercenary who can do whatever you desire as you go throughout the lands. So whether you play by yourself or with friends, you’ll never run out of things to do.

What will you be by the time all is said and done?

#23 Gothic 1 Remake

Remakes are a popular part of our gaming world nowadays, and with the Gothic 1 Remake, it’s a remake 20 years in the making!

You’ll return to the RPG that set the tone for many to come, and enjoy the upgraded graphics, gameplay systems, and choices that will help shape the game the way you want!

But like before, you’ll find yourself trapped in a situation between a kingdom that tried to abuse its workforce and the new “rulers” of a mine who have found themselves loaded with power. How will you navigate all of these situations and battles? You’ll have to play to find out!

#22 Control 2

The original game was a mindbender of a journey that won Game of the Year in many people’s award shows and highlighted how something “so simple” can become something really fun to play. While we can’t say that Control 2 will arrive in 2024, many are eager to find out how much farther the game can be pushed.

After all, the first game provided a trippy story set in a mysterious place that connected to certain other stories that many would “wake” up for, so the sky is the limit for the potential here.

That’s not saying anything about the gameplay, which easily was a highlight for the first title.

#21 Clockwork Revolution

Time, huh? Thanks for the tip.

In Clockwork Revolution, you live in a “paradise” that seems on the up and up. But you eventually learn that its ruler used time travel to warp reality and create the place you call home. Desperate to set things right, you’ll jump into the timestream and attempt to undo all the harm that they did.

But as you jump back into your “present,” you’ll realize that things change the more you “undo” reality. Can you live with the changes you made? Will you fix all the damage that’s been done? You’ll find out once you play!

#20 Sand Land

We don’t like sand. It’s coarse and irritating…oh, wait, that’s the wrong franchise. Our bad!

In Sand Land, you’ll be put into another world that Akira Toriyama made, but with several differences from his other manga. In this case, the world is covered in deserts because water is so scarce! You play as a certain “prince,” attempting to find an oasis that could change everything. But to do so, you’ll need to outfit your tank to handle any dangers the deserts throw at you.

Plus, you can build a colony of your own! Build it up to be something that shines across the desert!

#19 Hyper Light Breaker

It’s always fun to see a title that was so beloved and enjoyed despite its “unique looks” evolve to the next level. Hyper Light Breaker will take things to the 3D realm and send you to the Overgrowth, a place that is within the universe of the first game!

But don’t get taken aback by its beauty for too long! The land is filled with dangers, including the Abyss King who tries to rule with an iron fist!

To combat him, you must create a build for yourself to take on his armies and other enemies and free this place. Don’t be afraid to experiment, as there are plenty of ways to turn yourself into an unstoppable force.

#18 Delta Force: Hawk Ops

There’s nothing wrong with wanting an action title that is more “rooted” or “grounded” in what you know versus dealing with high fantasy concepts or ideas. In Delta Force: Hawk Ops, you’ll be a simple soldier who is on the ground and trying to defeat enemies, take locations, and so on.

The beauty of the game is that you’ll play it in groups and with other players to really flesh out the combat experience. With multiple modes to enjoy, you’ll have plenty to do. That includes getting the chance to jump into vehicles and blow things up in a tank or helicopter!

It’s the simple things that can make you the happiest.

#17 Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Remake

To say that gamers have been asking for a Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Remake is an understatement. They’ve been BEGGING Ubisoft to make this for some time, and they never seem to get it! Plus, even now, with its “announcement,” we still don’t know if it’s coming out in 2024 or if it’ll be exactly what players want or deserve.

The irony is that with all the advancements in technology, it shouldn’t be that hard to create a title for Sam Fisher to have a great story while also giving him great gameplay options. So come on, Ubisoft! Get it together and bring back one of the best spies in the business!

#16 Path of Exile 2

If you were a fan of the original action RPG, you’ll love Path of Exile 2. The game features a brand-new story and world while also connecting to the original one, so you won’t need to have played it to “get the gist” of what’s going on.

Plus, like before, you’ll be put in a world full of danger and have to build yourself up to be a powerful warrior to withstand it. But how you go about doing that is entirely up to you! Use what you find, take off the bones of your enemies, and create a build for yourself that is above and beyond anything you’ve seen before!

#15 Dragon’s Dogma 2

It says a lot about a game when it takes about a decade to finally be brought into the world. But, in the case of Dragon’s Dogma 2, it was a “well-deserved” break because the team behind the game couldn’t come together to make the sequel properly!

But now that they can, they promise that everything you’d expect about the sequel will come true while also using the various elements of modern game development to propel the game higher and farther than ever before!

So you can expect more RPG options, bigger battles to fight, and your pawns will do a LOT of talking!

#14 The Witcher Remake

While CD Projekt Red might have “gotten its mojo back,” it still has a long way to go to prove it hasn’t forgotten how to make great games. To that end, The Witcher Remake will be the first true chance to showcase their talents once again.

The game will take you back to the beginnings of Geralt’s tale in video game lore and upgrade everything from the visual and gameplay standpoint. This remake is absolutely for those who weren’t willing or able to play as Geralt of Rivia when CD Projekt Red first launched the franchise but are eager to see just how much the series and technology have grown since then.

#13 Killing Floor 3

While many of the games on our list are very much about action in some ways, they also have lots of focus on characters and stories. But in Killing Floor 3? Nah, that’s not the focus at all. Sure, there is a story about an evil corporation that is harnessing a destructive virus to kill people and then use their zombie bodies as an army, but you won’t care about that.

What you will care about is using your various weapons and teaming up with friends to take on these dangers and wipe out zombie hordes by the hundreds.

So load up, let loose, and leave nothing but yourselves standing!

#12 Warhammer 40000: Space Marines II

When it comes to the Warhammer 40K franchise, its beauty lies in how many ways they can make an action-packed title that touches on every aspect of its lore and opens gamers’ eyes to the vast potential of its universe.

In Warhammer 40000: Space Marines II, that’ll be shown in a particularly brutal way when you once again don the armor of the Space Marines and attempt to save the universe for the glory of the Imperium.

Worlds are falling, and it’s up to you to beat back the chaotic hordes and show the power of the Emperor’s mightiest soldiers! So get ready for war, then prepare to win it!

#11 Crysis 4

When it comes to the upcoming Crysis 4, there are many expectations for it based solely on the original trilogy that helped define gaming in certain ways.

For those who never got the chance to try the trilogy, it helped push graphics to the limit during that period, and the game’s story and gameplay weren’t too shabby, either. To that end, with a 4th entry on the way, the potential for this game to take off and go to new heights is likely.

Not to mention, we’ll get to be a one-man army once again and upgrade our suit to become the soldier we want to be. Sounds like fun to us!

#10 The Outer Worlds 2

While Obsidian Entertainment hasn’t done much to expand upon The Outer Worlds 2 and what it will offer, we do know enough to make us excited for what will come, and that means you should be excited, too!

After all, the first game was an insanely popular title that capitalized on everything that Obsidian had done with its previous projects and spinoffs of certain RPG properties and then put it inside a story and universe that no one saw coming.

We do know the sequel will feature all-new worlds to explore and adventures to be had, so the potential is massive!

#9 Fable

To be honest, many WANT the upcoming reboot of the Fable franchise to do well. Why? Because the series had plenty of potential in its initial entries, but the hype always oversold what the games delivered, and that made many gamers angry.

Now, it is a new team working on it, and they’ve had YEARS to figure out how to make the game deliver, so there’s hope. Plus, the initial “reveal trailer” did indicate that things could be better this time around. Then again, we’ve been promised things before, and it didn’t work out. So let’s just be careful with anticipation, okay?

#8 Grand Theft Auto VI

Sadly, Grand Theft Auto VI is yet another on our list of games that we can’t officially confirm is coming in 2024, but there is potential for it to arrive late in the year, depending on how far Rockstar Games is in the development cycle.

But even if it misses the 2024 calendar, you know that once you jump into the title, there will be plenty of action to have. After all, it’ll have a massive open world to explore, fight in, shoot people in, hit people with cars in, and more.

Plus, if there’s an online component like before, there will be a constant flow of content for you to enjoy.

#7 Final Fantasy XVI (PC)

Yes, we know that Final Fantasy XVI is already out on PS5. However, it’s widely expected that the game will follow the Sony trend of putting their hit games on PC so that they can further rake in the profits of their titles. Plus, if you recall, the RPG didn’t sell as much as many people expected it to, so the PC port will help things.

Regardless, if you didn’t have a PS5 to play the game on, you’ll be in luck. The title focuses on a dark fantasy world full of kingdoms at war, mighty monsters that can wield incredible elemental powers, and a character on a mission of revenge to control!

#6 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Not all action games have to be serious and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be another example of how you can take a “realistic world” and turn it into the most fun you’ve had in an RPG in a while.

The game will once again focus on Ichiban, who goes to Hawaii to find his long-lost mother. But, just as his life would have it, things go horribly wrong. He ends up losing his fortune, being dumped naked on a beach, and having no clue as to how he got there.

So help him rebuild what he lost and see just how far things can be taken! Trust us, wackiness will ensue the more you go forward.

#5 Death Stranding 2

It’s honestly a little hilarious talking about Death Stranding 2 and the “action” that the game will have given what the first title featured. Remember, many people jokingly called it a “package delivery simulator,” and that wasn’t entirely inaccurate.

However, knowing who Hideo Kojima is and the way that his mind thinks, it wouldn’t be that much of a stretch to think he’ll take the franchise in new directions with the sequel. Plus, he knows what fans loved and didn’t love, so he’ll likely tailor things to them a bit more.

Or he’ll pull a Kojima and go even CRAZIER. Both are viable options.

#4 Marvel’s Iron Man

This will be the last of the “unconfirmed” games of 2024, but it’s fair to say that we’re excited about Marvel’s Iron Man by EA Motive for very simple reasons. First off, Marvel has been putting some nice effort into expanding their characters’ appearances in video game titles. As Insomniac Games proved, if you put the right team behind it, it’ll be excellent.

What really excites us here is that this will be the first game about the Armored Avenger without movie tie-ins, being connected to the Avengers, or being a VR experience. So there’s plenty of room for deep armor combat action and a deep story about Tony Stark.

#3 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

We were inevitably going to talk about Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree because why do an “action list” without a mention of the game that will kill you repeatedly, and you’ll be begging for more? Exactly.

While we don’t know everything about this DLC, we know it’ll likely be massive in scope and help “fill in the gaps” of the lore that the game only teased in its main story. Plus, there will undoubtedly be new enemies for you to fight and new ways for you to take on these foes.

But make no mistake, you’re still going to die a lot.

#2 Star Wars Outlaws

While we still have seen only glimpses of Star Wars Outlaws, everything that has been presented indicates that it’s an action-packed adventure in a galaxy far, far away that gamers of all kinds will love.

One of the key reasons for this is that the title doesn’t focus on Force users but on a “scoundrel” named Kay Vess. She’s been trying to survive however she can in the galaxy but wants to get a “clean slate” to start fresh from. She’ll get that chance by going to various planets and attempting to outsmart the most corrupt people in the galaxy.

Will she get what she wants? That’s up to you!

#1 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Given the WEALTH of games we’ve shown you on this list, we wanted to ensure that our final game is one you’ll want to play no matter what. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second part of the “remake saga,” and it’ll have plenty of action alongside a great story and characters that you can easily get behind.

Focusing specifically on the action, the beloved gameplay system will return, but with some upgrades! For example, the “combo system” that a certain ninja tested will be in full effect, and there will be new characters to play as, new summons to use, and more!

There will even be times you can play as Sephiroth!