Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s Next DLC Unveiled By Insider

Dragon Ball Z fans might have been enjoying Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot still. While the game initially launched back in 2020, developers CyberConnect 2 has continued to bring out new DLC. These new DLC drops have delivered storylines based on events from Resurrection F to the most recent being on Bardock. While the latest DLC is set to launch here shortly, we might already know what the following DLC will end up being. That’s, of course, if one industry insider is to be believed.

Right now, there is a focus on bringing out the fourth DLC update for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. That particular DLC is Bardock: Alone Against Fate. If you’re not well versed with Bardock, this is the father of Goku. We even have a special from the series that aired showcasing the DLC storyline called Bardock – The Father of Goku. Overall, Bardock is a Saiyan that joined a group that served under Frieza. But we won’t spoil anything more than that if you haven’t watched the special and plan to watch the events unfold throughout the DLC.

This DLC doesn’t release until January 13, 2023, so you still have some time before it’s readily available. But an industry insider on Twitter called DbsHype has shared what they believe will be the next DLC. According to their sources, the fifth DLC launch for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be the 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai arc. That would bring out a narrative centered around the Piccolo Jr. storyline for players to progress through. But again, this is just a rumor, and we have yet to see anything officially announced regarding the fifth DLC launch.

Dragon Ball: 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai Arc will be the 5th DLC, one after Bardock DLC for DBZ: KAKAROT!



Via: @eL_Maverik_ & double confirmed by my source as well! pic.twitter.com/K7SGJHjwoq — Hype (@DbsHype) January 5, 2023

For now, it’s a waiting game on the official announcement, but we should hear something soon as, again, we’re gearing up for the fourth DLC release. With that said, if you haven’t done so already, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available to pick up today. It’s actually available across the board when it comes to platforms. Players could pick up a copy of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and lastly, the Xbox Series X/S platforms. We also have a Before You Buy of the base game. You can view the coverage of the title in the video embedded below. Likewise, we have the upcoming DLC release trailer, Bardock: Alone Against Fate, in the video embedded above.

