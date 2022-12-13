Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Bardock DLC Coming Out on January 13th

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was a unique entry in the long-standing video game adaptations of the beloved anime series. The title focused on some of the best sagas from the anime and allowed you to view them from a more focused perspective. You’d get to play as your favorite Z-Fighters as they lived in their worlds and then fought against the worst villains of their series. You’d also get to witness scenes that would help flesh out the story beyond what the anime showed! But if you’ve already beaten the game and want more content for it, the Bardock DLC will help you.

Bardock: Alone Against Fate will feature Goku’s father in action and tease more of the story showcased in the anime. Fans of the franchise know that Bardock was one of the few who suspected that Frieza might not be as great a boss as others believed. However, so determined was he to outsmart the tyrant that he put his son, Kakarot, into a pod and launched him to Earth to save him in case the worst should come to pass. Many fans resonated with that and admired his bravery in standing up to Frieza.

The DLC will showcase Bardock’s last stand, and as a gameplay preview of the game showcases, he’ll have to go up against multiple members of the Frieza Force before he meets his final fate. But, of course, we’ll also see him in action as he conquers a planet alongside some of his Saiyan allies, so it won’t just be the last stand you get to enjoy. The DLC is set to come out on January 13th, and it’ll kick off a 3-part DLC pack that’ll fill up 2023.

Furthermore, if you’re looking to get the game on a next-gen system because of the upgrade that’s coming, Bandai Namco dropped more details on that for you to know:

“Enhancements to the new-gen versions include faster loading times, fluid gameplay up to 60 FPS, and new visual details that enhance the immersion into the world of Dragon Ball,” they said. “Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s in-game card game, Card Warriors, will also be available in the new-gen versions of the title as an offline version for single players.”

So between the next-gen upgrade and the coming DLC, fans of the title have a lot to look forward to. We’ll likely get a tease of the next DLC packs soon, so stay tuned.

Source: YouTube