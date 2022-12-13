GOG Winter Sale Offers Some Massive Game Discounts

Some notable deals are going on right now. With the winter and holiday seasons, it’s not much of a surprise to see some great video game discounts. If you’re looking to pick up a new PC game to enjoy during the holiday break from your work or school, then take a look at GOG. It’s a digital marketplace that can sometimes get overlooked when compared to other behemoths like Steam or the Epic Games Store. Recently, GOG has kicked off its Winter Sale, which can offer some massive discounts on great video game hits.

If you’ve never heard of GOG, it’s a digital distribution platform. While initially opened up to deliver classic PC games, the company has since brought out other current incredible titles. But there is one slight catch to the games you’ll find on GOG. At GOG, the company only provides DRM-free games. It’s their motive to provide games that, once bought, you’ll be able to have a hassle-free experience. This means you can’t get locked out of a video game title due to any DRM restrictions.

Additionally, as we mentioned, the company got started by really providing consumers with classic video game titles. Best of all, there were a series of updates and patches to these classic games. Essentially, you wouldn’t have to worry about a game not being able to run on modern hardware. So those of you who have the itch to play those early PC games should be looking into GOG. But as mentioned, the digital marketplace has recently opened up its Winter Sale.

GOG Winter Sale Highlights

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut $9.99

Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition $9.99

Cyberpunk 2077 $29.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY $9.99

Stardew Valley $10.49

XCOM 2 $2.99

Alien Isolation Collection $9.99

Chernobylite $17.39

Steelrising Bastille Edition $35.99

Cult of the Lamb $19.99

Immortality $14.99

Of course, those games listed above are just a few highlighted titles. You can find a massive collection of games to pick through. Best of all, the Winter Sale from GOG will run through the rest of this month. The entire sale event doesn’t end until January 2, 2023. That should give you plenty of time to sift through the games being offered at a discount. Meanwhile, those of you who are not on PC and are still looking for deals can check out our weekly video game deals page right here.

