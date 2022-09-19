The Best Video Game Deals Right Now | Discounted Games Guide

Looking to score some great video game titles on the cheap? We’re here to lend a hand by supplying you the best deals, promotions and sales going on right now. We’ll also include some of the highlighted video game titles being offered with each sale though you’ll want to take note that even more games may be offered within the links supplied below. Likewise, we’ll keep this article updated so make sure to check back weekly.
[NOTE: None of the links supplied are affiliated. They will simply take you to the deal, sale or promotional source.]
9/19 – 9/23
Humble Bundle
Total War Classics Game Bundle Click Here
Note: $12 for the entire 8-game bundle
- Medieval II: Total War – Definitive Edition
- Total War: Shogun 2
- Total War: Shogun 2 – Rise of the Samurai
- Empire: Total War – Definitive Edition
- Medieval: Total War Collection
- Napolean: Total War – Definitive Edition
- Shogun: Total War Collection
- Viking: Battle of Asgard
Note: $10 for the entire 17 game bundle
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition
- LEGO Star Wars – The Complete Saga
- LEGO Star Wars 3 – The Clone Wars
- Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball Season 1 Bundle
- Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball Season 2 Bundle
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball Season 1 Bundle
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Aliens: Colonial Marines Collection
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
- Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Aliens vs. Predator Collection
Best Buy
Best Buy Weekly Sales Click Here
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition – PS4/PS5 $20.99
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch $40.99
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – Nintendo Switch $29.99
- Elden Ring – Xbox One, Xbox Series X $52.99
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – Nintendo Switch $50.99
PlayStation Store
- Sifu $39.99
- Sifu Premium Edition $49.99
- The Forest $7.99
- Among Us $3.74
- Hades $16.74
- Salt and Sacrifice $12.99
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut $19.99
Games Under $20 Sale Click Here
- ARK: Survival Evolved $6.59
- STAR WARS Battlefront II $9.99
- A Way Out $7.49
- Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 $9.99
- Batman: Arkham Knight $3.99
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch Sale Click Here
NIS America End of Summer Sale (Ends 9/18)
- Mad Rat Dead $24.99
- World’s End Club $24.99
- Shadow Corridor $7.49
- Yomawari: The Long Night Collection $14.99
- Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory $4.99
Hot Deals at Warner Bros. Games Sale (Ends 9/24)
- LEGO CITY Undercover $5.99
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition $11.24
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection $9.99
- Mortal Kombat11 Ultimate $14.99
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack $5.99
Ubisoft Spotlight Sale 2022 (Ends 9/22)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $29.99
- Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition $26.99
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $19.99
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Digital Edition $11.99
- Wheel of Fortune $7.99
Blockbuster Sale (Ends 9/25)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak $49.99
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition $29.69
- No More Heroes 3 $29.99
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim $29.99
- Persona 5 Strikers $23.99
Square Enix TGS Sale (Ends 9/29)
- Balan Wonderland $11.99
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars $20.99
- Romancing SaGA 3 $8.69
- Final Fantasy VII $7.99
- Oninaki $19.99
SEGA’s Biggest Games Now on Sale (Ends 9/25)
- Shin Megami Tensei V $38.99
- Sonic Origins $27.99
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim $38.99
- Shining Resonance Refrain $8.99
- Valkyria Chronicles + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle $15.99
Jump into Fall Activision Blizzard Deals (Ends 9/25)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $19.99
- Crash Team Nitro-Fueled $15.99
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $29.99
- Blizzard: Arcade Collection $9.99
- Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle $41.99
505 Games Publisher Sale (Ends 9/24)
- Book of Demons $9.99
- Terraria $14.99
- Ghostrunner $11.99
- Indivisible $7.49
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $15.99
Microsoft
Tokyo Game Show Sale Click Here
- STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN $41.99
- Capcom Fighting Collection $29.99
- Angels of Death $8.99
Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Sale Click Here
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $11.99
- Assassin’s Creed Origins $8.99
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate $8.99
- Cyberpunk 2077 $29.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition $9.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Expansion Pass $7.49
- The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone $2.99
Retro Couch Co-op Sale Click Here
- A Way Out $5.99
- Diablo 3: Eternal Collection $19.79
- Rayman Legends $4.99
- Call of Duty 2 $9.99
- Battlefield Bad Company 2 $3.99
Steam
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition $15.74
- Mad Max $3.99
- Tekken 7 $5.99
- Mount and Blade: Warband $4.99
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 $26.99
Target
Target Weekly Deals Click Here
- Super Mario Maker 3 $39.99
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition $19.99
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition $29.99
- Pac-Man Museum $19.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – PlayStation 4 $24.99
Epic Games Store
- Midnight Legends $9.09
- Tails of Iron $12.99
- Absolute Tactics $22.49
- Foretales $17.99
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 2 $21.24
- Blankos Block Party
- Destiny 2
- Realm Royale Reforged
- Rumbleverse
- Fault: Elder Orb
Amazon Prime Gaming Click Here
Note: Free to Prime members this month.
- Football Manager 2022
- Assassin’s Creed Origins on Ubisoft Connect
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
- Castle on the Coast
- Defend the Rook