The Best Video Game Deals Right Now | Discounted Games Guide

9/19 – 9/23

Humble Bundle

Total War Classics Game Bundle Click Here

Note: $12 for the entire 8-game bundle

Medieval II: Total War – Definitive Edition

Total War: Shogun 2

Total War: Shogun 2 – Rise of the Samurai

Empire: Total War – Definitive Edition

Medieval: Total War Collection

Napolean: Total War – Definitive Edition

Shogun: Total War Collection

Viking: Battle of Asgard

Starlight Bundle Click Here

Note: $10 for the entire 17 game bundle

Star Wars The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition

LEGO Star Wars – The Complete Saga

LEGO Star Wars 3 – The Clone Wars

Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball Season 1 Bundle

Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball Season 2 Bundle

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball Season 1 Bundle

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords

Grim Fandango Remastered

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Aliens: Colonial Marines Collection

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy

Full Throttle Remastered

Aliens vs. Predator Collection

Best Buy

Best Buy Weekly Sales Click Here

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition – PS4/PS5 $20.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch $40.99

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – Nintendo Switch $29.99

Elden Ring – Xbox One, Xbox Series X $52.99

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – Nintendo Switch $50.99

PlayStation Store

Deal of the Week Click Here

Sifu $39.99

Sifu Premium Edition $49.99

PlayStation Indies Click Here

The Forest $7.99

Among Us $3.74

Hades $16.74

Salt and Sacrifice $12.99

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut $19.99

Games Under $20 Sale Click Here

ARK: Survival Evolved $6.59

STAR WARS Battlefront II $9.99

A Way Out $7.49

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 $9.99

Batman: Arkham Knight $3.99

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Sale Click Here

NIS America End of Summer Sale (Ends 9/18)

Mad Rat Dead $24.99

World’s End Club $24.99

Shadow Corridor $7.49

Yomawari: The Long Night Collection $14.99

Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory $4.99

Hot Deals at Warner Bros. Games Sale (Ends 9/24)

LEGO CITY Undercover $5.99

LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition $11.24

LEGO Harry Potter Collection $9.99

Mortal Kombat11 Ultimate $14.99

Scribblenauts Mega Pack $5.99

Ubisoft Spotlight Sale 2022 (Ends 9/22)

Rabbids: Party of Legends $29.99

Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition $26.99

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $19.99

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Digital Edition $11.99

Wheel of Fortune $7.99

Blockbuster Sale (Ends 9/25)

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak $49.99

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition $29.69

No More Heroes 3 $29.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim $29.99

Persona 5 Strikers $23.99

Square Enix TGS Sale (Ends 9/29)

Balan Wonderland $11.99

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars $20.99

Romancing SaGA 3 $8.69

Final Fantasy VII $7.99

Oninaki $19.99

SEGA’s Biggest Games Now on Sale (Ends 9/25)

Shin Megami Tensei V $38.99

Sonic Origins $27.99

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim $38.99

Shining Resonance Refrain $8.99

Valkyria Chronicles + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle $15.99

Jump into Fall Activision Blizzard Deals (Ends 9/25)

Spyro Reignited Trilogy $19.99

Crash Team Nitro-Fueled $15.99

Diablo III: Eternal Collection $29.99

Blizzard: Arcade Collection $9.99

Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle $41.99

505 Games Publisher Sale (Ends 9/24)

Book of Demons $9.99

Terraria $14.99

Ghostrunner $11.99

Indivisible $7.49

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $15.99

Microsoft

Xbox Sales & Specials

Tokyo Game Show Sale Click Here

STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN $41.99

Capcom Fighting Collection $29.99

Angels of Death $8.99

Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Sale Click Here

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $11.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins $8.99

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate $8.99

Edgerunners Sale Click Here

Cyberpunk 2077 $29.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition $9.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Expansion Pass $7.49

The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone $2.99

Retro Couch Co-op Sale Click Here

A Way Out $5.99

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection $19.79

Rayman Legends $4.99

Call of Duty 2 $9.99

Battlefield Bad Company 2 $3.99

Steam

Weeklong Deals Click Here

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition $15.74

Mad Max $3.99

Tekken 7 $5.99

Mount and Blade: Warband $4.99

Jurassic World Evolution 2 $26.99

Target

Target Weekly Deals Click Here

Super Mario Maker 3 $39.99

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition $19.99

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition $29.99

Pac-Man Museum $19.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 – PlayStation 4 $24.99

Epic Games Store

Weekly Sales Click Here

Midnight Legends $9.09

Tails of Iron $12.99

Absolute Tactics $22.49

Foretales $17.99

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 2 $21.24

Free Game Offer Click Here

Blankos Block Party

Destiny 2

Realm Royale Reforged

Rumbleverse

Fault: Elder Orb

Amazon Prime Gaming Click Here

Note: Free to Prime members this month.