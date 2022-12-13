Sea of Thieves Details Festival of Giving 2022

The team behind Sea of Thieves have announced the details of their annual holiday event the “Festival of Giving” for the year 2022! The event will feature in-game rewards and also a special moment for pirates to share if they’re online at a specific time.

Sea of Thieves regularly hosts annual events for the holidays, whether that’s the Festival of the Damned for Halloween or Grogmanay for the new year! The Festival of Giving will bring holiday cheer to the Sea of Thieves with special decorations and most interestingly a “Grand Festival of Giving Switching-On”. Players who are online at 6:15 p.m. will be able to watch holiday decorations wash over the game world, instead of being applied during maintenance the decorations will magically appear across the seas; the change will be most noticeable inside the in-game taverns.

Unlike last year, Rare hasn’t announced any special events or cosmetics for participating in the Festival of Giving. Last year, players got special rewards for giving their loot to other players and would receive credit towards the event goals when these treasures were turned in. Instead, it seems Rare is promoting a “Gifts and Glory” weekend from December 23 through the 26 with double reward for treasure, and also double Allegiance for the new PvP factions.

The holiday festivities don’t stop there, throughout the event players will be able to buy some items from the Pirate Emporium (the cash shop for Sea of Thieves) at a discounted price. Rare will also release more Frozen Horizon cosmetics as Twitch Drops in batches between December 19 and January 2.

To cap it all off, Grogmanay will run from December 30 through January 2 and will ring in the new year with drunken antics. Rare has confirmed that there will be unlockable cosmetics this time around. These cosmetics and commendations will likely require challenges that need to be completed while drunk. At last year’s Grogmanay the challenges ranged from capturing animals while drunk, to killing skeletons with firebombs (while drunk of course) and this year is unlikely to be any different.

Sea of Thieves has recently celebrated the long awaited launch of Season 8, and a return to short format Adventures. These adventures run for only a few weeks and help progress the living lore of the game.

Sea of Thieves is available now on PC, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S. Players can also play it through the Xbox Game Pass.

Source