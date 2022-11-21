Sea Of Thieves Reveals New PvP Mechanics For Season 8

Sea of Thieves had a rocky start at life due to a lack of content for players to dig into. The cooperative pirate adventure game had a lot to enjoy thanks to its focus on sailing and working together as a team to accomplish objectives. However, there simply weren’t enough interesting activities to take part in when it first launched. Developer Rare has been consistently updating the game in the years since its initial release, and it shows no signs of stopping. Sea of Thieves is now abundant with content for players to dig into, and the studio has revealed some new PvP features that will arrive in the game in time for Season 8.

The news comes from a new video released by Rare. It covers the new content that players can enjoy in the coming season. Among other things, that includes new locations to find, cosmetics to earn, and the addition of on-demand PvP combat. The official YouTube description lets player know that they will be able to “engage in on-demand, Faction-based PvP combat, earn Allegiance and rewards, obtain rare Curses, unlock fresh locations to explore, and more.”

Sea of Thieves already let random players to engage each other in combat on the open seas. However, the addition of on-demand PvP will let players have more control over when they want to pick a fight. When choosing this option, players will immediately be able to engage in ship-to-ship combat at sea. Players will need to pick a side between the Guardians of Fortune or the Servants of the Flame factions. Once a faction is chosen, players will represent that side during any on-demand PvP encounters. Unique cosmetics for each faction will also let players represent their side when the fighting goes down.

Thankfully, picking a faction doesn’t mean that you will be locked into this choice forever. Players will be able to use the “Hourglass of Fate” in their Captain’s quarters to betray their faction for the opposite side whenever they choose. Once a faction is selected, players can use their War Map to take part in PvP battles.

In a fun visual twist, beginning PvP combat will cause players to see their ships sink deep underwater and this gives them time to prepare whatever they need for the upcoming battle. When the game has completed its matchmaking process, players will emerge from the ocean with their newly selected opponent nearby. The fights themselves are restricted so that both players cannot leave the combat zone unless they want to forfeit the match.

Sea of Thieves is currently available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass. Season 8 will be free for all players and it begins on November 22.

